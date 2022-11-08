Corsicana Police: Domestic dispute ends in death

Nov. 8—Corsicana police arrested a man charged with manslaughter after a reported struggle for a gun resulted in the death of a woman Monday evening.

According to Chief of Police Robert Johnson, 911 operators received reports of gunshots around 7:40 p.m. in the 600 block of North 26th Street. Officers arrived minutes later and searched the area but couldn't locate the shooter or any witnesses to the exact location of where the shots were fired.

Around an hour later, officers responded to another 911 call reporting a woman had been shot in the torso in the 1600 block of West First Avenue, about half a block from where callers had reported shots fired earlier.

According to Johnson, the preliminary investigation determined that the woman had confronted a man by text earlier in the evening about alleged infidelity and indicated that she had taken his gun and fired it several times in the yard.

When the man arrived home, he reportedly saw the gun lying on the bed and tried to retrieve it when the woman attempted to take it from him. During the struggle, the gun was fired.

Physical and electronic evidence was collected at the scene and the Corsicana Police Department Investigative Division is still conducting its investigation.

All findings at this point are preliminary and the name of the victim will not be released until later this week, according to Johnson.

The man was arrested and booked into the Navarro County jail where he is awaiting arraignment on the charge of manslaughter.