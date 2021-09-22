Corsicana police seek suspect in double armed robbery

Sep. 22—Police are asking for the public's help in locating a suspect involved in two armed robberies Tuesday night in Corsicana.

The suspect has been identified as Octavious Brown, a 29-year-old Black male who is considered armed and dangerous. Surveillance footage shows him with highlighted blonde dreadlocks in ponytails on the side of his head, wearing a black face mask with a black T-shirt, black shorts, and black and white tennis shoes.

Police obtained a warrant on Brown for aggravated robbery. If you have any information on his whereabouts, please contact Detective Whitney Hawk at 903-654-4914. If you see the suspect please do not approach him, but call 911 immediately.

Officers responded to the first armed robbery around 8:30 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 21 at the Valero gas station in the 2500 block of W. Seventh Ave. As they were investigating, a second aggravated robbery was reported around 9 p.m. at the Comfort Inn hotel in the 1900 block of E. Hwy 31, according to scanner traffic and reports from the scenes.

The Corsicana Police Department said detectives and officers determined it was the same suspect in both robberies after observing video and taking descriptions from the victims.

During both robberies, the suspect threatened clerks with a handgun.

A resident posted the description of the suspect on Facebook which helped officers identify him.