Corsicana police seek suspect in shooting

Feb. 20—Police are searching for a gunman who shot two people early Saturday morning in Corsicana, leaving them with non-life threatening injures.

Witnesses identified the suspect as Demarcus Williams, 18, who was last seen wearing a gray hoodie and left the scene in a red passenger car with a white bumper.

Please contact the Corsicana Police Department by calling 911 if you know his whereabouts. Do not attempt to apprehend. He is considered armed and dangerous.

According to Chief of Police Robert Johnson, officers responded the shooting around 3:30 a.m. Feb. 19, to the 900 Blk of E. First Ave.