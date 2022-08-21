A Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA) insider increased their holdings last year

From what we can see, insiders were net buyers in Corteva, Inc.'s (NYSE:CTVA ) during the past 12 months. That is, insiders acquired the stock in greater numbers than they sold it.

While insider transactions are not the most important thing when it comes to long-term investing, we would consider it foolish to ignore insider transactions altogether.

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At Corteva

The CEO & Director Charles Magro made the biggest insider purchase in the last 12 months. That single transaction was for US$2.6m worth of shares at a price of US$51.59 each. We do like to see buying, but this purchase was made at well below the current price of US$61.33. Because the shares were purchased at a lower price, this particular buy doesn't tell us much about how insiders feel about the current share price.

The chart below shows insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year. By clicking on the graph below, you can see the precise details of each insider transaction!

Insider Ownership Of Corteva

Another way to test the alignment between the leaders of a company and other shareholders is to look at how many shares they own. A high insider ownership often makes company leadership more mindful of shareholder interests. It appears that Corteva insiders own 0.06% of the company, worth about US$26m. We've certainly seen higher levels of insider ownership elsewhere, but these holdings are enough to suggest alignment between insiders and the other shareholders.

What Might The Insider Transactions At Corteva Tell Us?

It doesn't really mean much that no insider has traded Corteva shares in the last quarter. On a brighter note, the transactions over the last year are encouraging. Overall we don't see anything to make us think Corteva insiders are doubting the company, and they do own shares. If you are like me, you may want to think about whether this company will grow or shrink. Luckily, you can check this free report showing analyst forecasts for its future.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

