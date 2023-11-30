Cortez police officer killed during traffic stop this morning
Police say the officer pulled a vehicle over before one of the people inside fired a shot. One of the suspects was killed and the other was taken into custody.
Elon Musk has a new message for advertisers pulling back from the platform: “Go fuck yourself.”
Consumer Reports has published an extensive ranking of vehicle reliability, and the results pour cold water on EVs and plug-in hybrids. The survey says electric vehicles suffer from 79 percent more maintenance issues than gas- or diesel-powered ones, while plug-in hybrids have 146 percent more problems.
In addition to Frank Reich, the Panthers also fired QB coach Josh McCown, too.
iSeeCars' list of fastest-selling used cars included a few hybrids and sports cars, but more expensive and harder-to-find EVs were largely excluded.
Nearly 4,000 dealers representing virtually every major carmaker signed a letter asking the Biden administration to reconsider its EV mandate.
Jason Fitz is joined by Yahoo Sports Senior NFL Reporters Charles Robinson and Jori Epstein to go behind the scenes of the Frank Reich firing as they attempt to get to the root of the issues that have been plaguing the Panthers over the last few years. The trio discuss what led to Reich not making it through his first season, Bryce Young's future and how the Panthers plan to build around their young quarterback and how owner David Tepper needs to adjust his leadership style for the sake of the organization. Later, Fitz, Charles and Jori react to the breaking news that Aaron Rodgers has been designated to return to practice and cleared for "functional football activity." After expressing disbelief at how quickly Rodgers has recovered, the trio analyze why Rodgers is attempting to make this daring comeback and what has to go right for the Jets this season to make this work. The hosts finish off the show by discussing LB Shaq Leonard, his confusing release and some potential landing spots.
Google has reportedly backed down from its threat to block news links in Canada after reaching a deal with the government.
"It feels like you are literally painting a filter on your face." The post People on TikTok are in awe of Patrick Ta’s foundation palette — here’s why it’s great appeared first on In The Know.
The founder of the infamous and now-defunct spyware maker Hacking Team was arrested on Saturday after allegedly stabbing and attempting to murder a relative, according to multiple news reports. David Vincenzetti, who launched Hacking Team in 2003, was arrested when police showed up to his apartment after his cousin called the police, local media reported, because he couldn’t reach his wife on the phone. According to Italian newspaper Il Giorno, the woman was visiting Vincenzetti, who reportedly had psychological issues, to take care of him.
A lapse in coverage can have serious consequences. Here’s how to avoid a lapse in coverage – and what to do if it does happen.
Experts share how to discuss drugs with kids, including the risk of taking pills or gummies from a friend.
Putting up a Christmas tree may mark the beginning of the holiday season for many, but there are some health hazards to watch out for.
GM Chair and CEO Mary Barra reiterated Wednesday plans for Cruise to be more "deliberate" when operations eventually resume at the troubled self-driving vehicle subsidiary. For GM, that will include slashing spending at Cruise "by hundreds of millions of dollars" in 2024, an action that is expected to result in widespread layoffs at the San Francisco-based company that employs about 3,800 people. Barra and CFO Paul Jacobson said Wednesday there would be more specific information in the coming weeks about what this new Cruise will look like following the outcome of two independent safety and incident reviews that are already underway.
The Mounties were on their way to another call when they began pursuing the tractor, but the reason for the chase is unclear.
The Thunder wing has continued to play despite the allegations.
We asked two prominent sexologists common questions about holiday hookups, breakups and sex etiquette.
Aaron Rodgers is keeping hope alive. Or is he?
"When is a bot a person?," my colleague Kirsten asked after I learned that Polestar's climate bot is more human than machine. Polestar launched its "Truth Bot" on X (formerly Twitter) ahead of COP28, the UN climate conference overseen by an oil executive. Unsurprisingly, the account promotes the upsides of electric vehicles.
Petrino was fired in April 2012 after a motorcycle crash revealed a relationship with a staffer.
Carolina's team owner fired head coach Frank Reich on Monday.