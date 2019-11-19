The Corticeira Amorim S.G.P.S (ELI:COR) Share Price Has Gained 224%, So Why Not Pay It Some Attention?

When you buy shares in a company, it's worth keeping in mind the possibility that it could fail, and you could lose your money. But on a lighter note, a good company can see its share price rise well over 100%. Long term Corticeira Amorim, S.G.P.S., S.A. (ELI:COR) shareholders would be well aware of this, since the stock is up 224% in five years. Also pleasing for shareholders was the 12% gain in the last three months. But this move may well have been assisted by the reasonably buoyant market (up 10% in 90 days).

There is no denying that markets are sometimes efficient, but prices do not always reflect underlying business performance. One way to examine how market sentiment has changed over time is to look at the interaction between a company's share price and its earnings per share (EPS).

During five years of share price growth, Corticeira Amorim S.G.P.S achieved compound earnings per share (EPS) growth of 15% per year. This EPS growth is lower than the 26% average annual increase in the share price. So it's fair to assume the market has a higher opinion of the business than it did five years ago. That's not necessarily surprising considering the five-year track record of earnings growth.

The image below shows how EPS has tracked over time (if you click on the image you can see greater detail).

What About Dividends?

As well as measuring the share price return, investors should also consider the total shareholder return (TSR). Whereas the share price return only reflects the change in the share price, the TSR includes the value of dividends (assuming they were reinvested) and the benefit of any discounted capital raising or spin-off. Arguably, the TSR gives a more comprehensive picture of the return generated by a stock. We note that for Corticeira Amorim S.G.P.S the TSR over the last 5 years was 298%, which is better than the share price return mentioned above. And there's no prize for guessing that the dividend payments largely explain the divergence!

A Different Perspective

Corticeira Amorim S.G.P.S provided a TSR of 12% over the last twelve months. Unfortunately this falls short of the market return. On the bright side, the longer term returns (running at about 32% a year, over half a decade) look better. It's quite possible the business continues to execute with prowess, even as the share price gains are slowing. Before deciding if you like the current share price, check how Corticeira Amorim S.G.P.S scores on these 3 valuation metrics.

