Cortlandt man charged with manufacturing and possessing ghost guns in his home

HAWTHORNE - A Cortlandt man was charged Tuesday with making and possessing untraceable ghost guns in his home.

Westchester County police said the arrest was a result of a multi-agency investigation that also included state police, the FBI Westchester County Safe Streets Task Force, the U.S. Attorney's Office for the Southern District of New York and the Putnam County Sheriff's Department.

Police said Nicholas Zito, 22, of Langeloth Drive, was taken into custody at his home shortly before 9 a.m. Tuesday.

Police said items they seized at that residence included three loaded firearms with no serial numbers, four unfinished and non-serialized frames for firearms, and 23 high capacity ammunition magazines and ammunition.

Zito was allegedly using a 3-D printer to manufacture the so-called ghost guns, which have no serial numbers and are untraceable when they are recovered following the commission of a crime.

Zito was charged with one count of second-degree criminal possession of a weapon, for possession of a loaded firearm, and multiple counts of third-degree criminal possession of a weapon, for possessing three or more firearms and the 23 ammunition clips, both felonies; and four counts of fourth-degree criminal possession of a weapon, a misdemeanor, for the unfinished firearms.

He was arraigned in a neighboring court and was sent to Westchester County Jail in lieu of $15,000 cash bail or a $50,000 bond, pending a future appearance in Cortlandt Town Court. The case is being prosecuted by the Westchester County District Attorney's office.

The name of Zito's attorney was not immediately available.

Westchester County Public Safety Commissioner Terrance Raynor said in a statement that county police in partnership with other local, state and federal law enforcement agencies have seized hundreds of ghost guns in other investigtions in the last few years.

"We are all committed to keeping illegal firearms of all kinds, including ghost guns, off the streets of our communities," Raynor said.

Mike Randall covers breaking news for the Times Herald-Record, Poughkeepsie Journal and The Journal News/lohud. Reach him at mrandall@th-record.com or on Twitter @mikerandall845.

This article originally appeared on Times Herald-Record: Police say Cortlandt man made and possessed ghost guns