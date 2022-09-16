Cortlandt man dies after shooting at police, injuring officers during 12-hour standoff

CORTLANDT - A man was found dead inside his Cortlandt home early Thursday after a 12-hour standoff with police in which he fired numerous rounds at officers, injuring two of them, police said.

State police identified the man as Christopher Pesavento, 50, who they described in a news release as a "barricaded subject armed with a gun."

But it was unclear how he died, and his cause of death is pending investigation by the Westchester County Medical Examiner's office, police said.

State police spokesman Trooper A.J. Hicks said police initially responded to the scene on Quaker Bridge Road in the town of Cortlandt shortly after noon on Wednesday due to a call for a person shot at the residence.

Westchester County police also responded to assist state police, with patrol officers, hostage negotiators and members of their Special Response Team, which is the county's special weapons and tactics team.

State police said a safe perimeter was established around the house, and for about the next 12 hours negotiators tried to persuade Pesavento to peacefully surrender.

Pesavento periodically fired at police from inside the residence, shooting a total of about 40 rounds and heavily damaging a police shield, county police said. State and county police said they did not fire back at Pesavento. Police did not specify what type of gun Pesavento was firing.

Two members of the Westchester County Police Department's Special Response Team were struck by bullet fragments and suffered non-life-threatening wounds. One of those officers was treated at the scene for an arm injury, while the other officer was taken to Westchester Medical Center in Valhalla to be treated for a wound to his leg.

A county police robot outfitted with a camera was used during the incident to obtain images from inside the residence.

Shortly after midnight, a member of law enforcement was able to determine that Pesavento was dead.

Members of the state Attorney General's office responded to the scene, and the case remains under investigation by that office and state police.

