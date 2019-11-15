Is Corus Entertainment (TSE:CJR.B) A Risky Investment?

Some say volatility, rather than debt, is the best way to think about risk as an investor, but Warren Buffett famously said that 'Volatility is far from synonymous with risk. It's only natural to consider a company's balance sheet when you examine how risky it is, since debt is often involved when a business collapses. As with many other companies Corus Entertainment Inc. (TSE:CJR.B) makes use of debt. But is this debt a concern to shareholders?

When Is Debt Dangerous?

Generally speaking, debt only becomes a real problem when a company can't easily pay it off, either by raising capital or with its own cash flow. Part and parcel of capitalism is the process of 'creative destruction' where failed businesses are mercilessly liquidated by their bankers. However, a more frequent (but still costly) occurrence is where a company must issue shares at bargain-basement prices, permanently diluting shareholders, just to shore up its balance sheet. By replacing dilution, though, debt can be an extremely good tool for businesses that need capital to invest in growth at high rates of return. The first thing to do when considering how much debt a business uses is to look at its cash and debt together.

What Is Corus Entertainment's Debt?

As you can see below, Corus Entertainment had CA$1.74b of debt at August 2019, down from CA$1.99b a year prior. On the flip side, it has CA$82.6m in cash leading to net debt of about CA$1.66b.

How Strong Is Corus Entertainment's Balance Sheet?

The latest balance sheet data shows that Corus Entertainment had liabilities of CA$516.2m due within a year, and liabilities of CA$2.41b falling due after that. Offsetting these obligations, it had cash of CA$82.6m as well as receivables valued at CA$386.6m due within 12 months. So its liabilities total CA$2.46b more than the combination of its cash and short-term receivables.

This deficit casts a shadow over the CA$1.18b company, like a colossus towering over mere mortals. So we'd watch its balance sheet closely, without a doubt At the end of the day, Corus Entertainment would probably need a major re-capitalization if its creditors were to demand repayment.

We use two main ratios to inform us about debt levels relative to earnings. The first is net debt divided by earnings before interest, tax, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA), while the second is how many times its earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) covers its interest expense (or its interest cover, for short). The advantage of this approach is that we take into account both the absolute quantum of debt (with net debt to EBITDA) and the actual interest expenses associated with that debt (with its interest cover ratio).

Corus Entertainment's net debt is sitting at a very reasonable 2.4 times its EBITDA, while its EBIT covered its interest expense just 4.3 times last year. While these numbers do not alarm us, it's worth noting that the cost of the company's debt is having a real impact. Corus Entertainment grew its EBIT by 2.5% in the last year. Whilst that hardly knocks our socks off it is a positive when it comes to debt. When analysing debt levels, the balance sheet is the obvious place to start. But ultimately the future profitability of the business will decide if Corus Entertainment can strengthen its balance sheet over time. So if you want to see what the professionals think, you might find this free report on analyst profit forecasts to be interesting.