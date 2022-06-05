Corvair Barn Finds

⚡️ Read the full article on Motorious

Would you be up to rescuing these classic Chevrolets?

Most people dream of buying some shiny, new car straight off the dealer lot with just a few miles on the odometer and zero problems with anything. We’re not exactly normal people, and while a brand-new car sure sounds nice in a way, we also dream of rescuing neglected classics and restoring them. If you’re that kind of person, these barn find Chevrolet Corvairs listed for sale on Facebook could be right up your alley.

Not everyone is a Corvair person, so we get it. The reputation of the car really took a hit thanks to Ralph Nader’s book Unsafe at Any Speed and for many it never recovered. There’s also the fact that Corvairs aren’t muscle cars with a beefy V8. However, they were innovative for their time, being the first American vehicle to sport a rear-engine, air-cooled, rear-wheel-drive layout. In other words, people pretty much love or hate them.

According to the listing and accompanying photos there are 4 Chevrolet Corvairs for sale and each one is definitely in barn-find condition. They’re dusty, have a nice thick patina showing, apparently have sat in this barn near Carthage, North Carolina for the past 20-plus years. We don’t know from the listing if anyone has tried to start them up, but we’ll take a shot in the dark and say no considering the asking prices and the fact that wasn’t included in the listing.

One of the cars is a 1963 Chevrolet Corvair Spyder, which the listing says is “intact but (the) floorboards are rusted out). The asking price for it is $2,800.

Also for sale are two 1965 Chevrolet Corvairs and a 1966 Chevrolet Corvair. The owner is looking for $1,000 for each of these three cars. The guy who put up the listing says his friend Lesley owns the cars and has the titles for each one. He’s apparently a good Samaritan who wants to keep these classics out of the junkyard.

