Corvette driver now faces murder charge in North Highlands pedestrian death, CHP says

A man suspected of driving under the influence after his Corvette fatally struck a pedestrian last month in North Highlands now faces a homicide charge, the California Highway Patrol reported.

Ilya Shamailov, 34, of Brooklyn, New York, was arrested on suspicion of murder following a “thorough investigation” of the fatal collision and his driving history, the CHP North Sacramento Office announced Wednesday afternoon in an updated news release.

The CHP obtained an arrest warrant on the murder charge for Shamailov in the death of 32-year-old Jamel Tyrone Oliver of Antelope. The CHP said Shamailov was found Wednesday and booked at the Sacramento County Jail under a no bail warrant.

Shamailov suffered minor injuries in the collision and was taken to a hospital for treatment, before he was booked at the jail on suspicion of DUI. He was later released from custody as the CHP investigation continued.

The fatal collision occurred about 11:15 p.m. March 13 as Oliver walked across Elkhorn Boulevard at Butterball Way in North Highlands.

Shamailov was driving a 2014 Chevrolet Corvette east on Elkhorn at a high rate of speed, the CHP said. Camille Apad, 24, of Daly City was the passenger with him in the Corvette.

The CHP said Shamailov was not able to stop or slow his car before the Corvette struck the pedestrian crossing the street. His passenger suffered major injuries in the collision and was taken to a hospital. Medics pronounced Oliver dead at the scene.