Corvette Mike Shows Off Last Original 1967 Chevy Corvette L88 Coupe

Keep dreaming; it's not for sale.

Looking to dominate the racing scene in 1967, Chevrolet created a handful of Corvettes decked out with the L88 package. Chevy only produced 20 of these race-ready 1967 Chevrolet Corvette L88 models, but it's estimated that only around half of those still exist today. Adding to the scarcity, it's believed that only three still retain the numbers-matching engine, and this one owned by Corvette Mike is said to be the only L88 Coupe left in existence with the original engine.

The L88 stood out from other Corvettes with its 427 CID L88 V8 rated conservatively at 430 horsepower, but its actual output was well over 500 horsepower according to Corvette Mike. In addition to this potent big-block, the L88 Corvettes also received the heavy-duty M22 “Rock Crusher” four-speed manual transmission, K66 transistorized ignition, J56 heavy-duty disc brakes, J50 power brakes, F41 heavy-duty suspension and a cowl induction hood. For weight reduction, the L88 also featured radio and heater delete.

The beautiful Sunfire Yellow L88 Coupe you see here isn't just rare, it's in pristine condition coming off a staggering 10-year restoration. In that time, every nut and bolt of this car was painstakingly tracked down to ensure this car was 100 percent original. That above-and-beyond effort is what it took to receive top marks, and this 1967 Chevrolet Corvette L88 Coupe has been recognized with numerous awards and recognition including Bloomington Gold Certified, Triple Diamond, Duntov Mark of Excellence and NCRS Regionals Top Flight.

"This L88 represents the pinnacle of Corvette collecting. No other Corvette in the world can claim such rarity. We are honored to now own this car. It’s been a dream of mine for decades,” said Mike Vietro, founder and owner of Corvette Mike.

While this particular Corvette isn't currently for sale, Corvette Mike does have plenty of other rare and collectible Corvettes from all generations for sale as well as growing number of non-Corvettes.

