Corvette Owners - Corvette Z06, Corvette Grand Sport Wheel ("Rim") Defect Lawsuit - Chevrolet Corvette Z06 (2015-Present) and Chevrolet Corvette Grand Sport (2017-Present) Owners and Lessees Encouraged to Contact Kehoe Law Firm, P.C.

PHILADELPHIA, April 13, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Kehoe Law Firm, P.C. is making consumers aware that a class action lawsuit has been filed against General Motors LLC in United States District Court, Northern District of California, on behalf of all persons in the United States who purchased or leased any Chevrolet Corvette Z06 (2015 to present) or Chevrolet Corvette Grand Sport (2017 to present) vehicle designed, manufactured, marketed, distributed, sold, warranted, and/or serviced by General Motors LLC ("GM").

According to the class action complaint, "[t]he . . . [v]ehicles are equipped with wheels (a.k.a., rims) that are prone to bending and cracking, necessitating costly repairs and replacements. In addition, cracked rims can . . . puncture the tires, causing air leaks and tire blowouts . . .."

The "rim defect," allegedly, ". . . occurs because Chevrolet in designing and/or manufacturing these specific [v]ehicles, which are sub-models of the Corvette line, used rims that are of a cheaper cast material, rather than forged. They also used less material than necessary in order to try to save unsprung weight (i.e., weight that is not borne by the cars' suspension). As a result, the rims are not strong enough and crack under normal driving conditions."

Additionally, the class action complaint alleges that "GM sells the Class Vehicles with a 3-year, 36,000-mile bumper-to-bumper warranty. However, when class members bring their vehicles to GM's authorized dealerships requesting coverage for the Rim Defect, GM is systematically denying coverage. As a result, Class Members are paying thousands of dollars out-of-pocket to repair and replace the wheels."

U.S. purchasers or lessees of either a Chevrolet Corvette Z06 (2015-Present) or Chevrolet Corvette Grand Sport vehicle (2017-Present) designed, manufactured, marketed, distributed, sold, warranted, and/or serviced by General Motors LLC are encouraged to contact Kehoe Law Firm, P.C. Michael Yarnoff, Esq., (215) 792-6676, Ext. 804, myarnoff@kehoelawfirm.com, info@kehoelawfirm.com, or John Kehoe, Esq., (215) 792-6676, Ext. 801, jkehoe@kehoelawfirm.com, to discuss potential legal claims.

