Corvette Sea-8? This Speedy Day Boat Was Transformed Into a Chevy for the Water

It’s not every day you see a sports car on the high seas, but, apparently, one company in Dubai wants to change that.

Waterlink has started building day boats that resemble sleek four-wheelers and is allowing seafarers to get behind the wheel. Renting one of the amphibious vehicles in Dubai costs roughly $700 an hour while buying an example will set you back $40,000 to $50,000, depending on the specification.

Waterlink’s insane creations appear to deliver in terms of style and speed, too. In a video recently shared by YouTuber Supercar Blondie, influencers Sergi and Nicki take a boat based on a Chevvy Corvette for a spin in Dubai. The vessel has a sleek and sporty silhouette akin to America’s beloved muscle car. It also has a steering wheel, gas pedal and a gear selector just like a real car, but no brakes similar to a jet ski. (To slow down, you just have to ease up on the gas.)

The Corvette boat has a top speed of 62 mph.

As with a ‘Vette, the engine is located at the rear. Details are scant, but the 1.8-liter mill reportedly offers enough grunt to propel the boat to a top speed of 62 mph (54 knots). It’s certainly not the new C8‘s naturally aspirated 6.2 liter LT2 V-8, but it’s impressive nonetheless.

Inside, meanwhile, the cockpit is fitted with a row of switches on the center console that control the lights and windscreen wipers. There is also a small GPS screen on the dash. As a bonus, the cockpit’s high sides and the windscreen mean that seafarers stay far dryer than they would on a jet ski.

The vessel has a steering wheel and gas pedal like a real car.

According to the video, Waterlink has more automotive amalgamations in the pipeline, with riffs on an Aston Martin, Bentley, Bugatti and even a pickup truck in the works.

This is not the first time a Corvette boat has hit the high seas, either. Earlier this year, a seafaring 2,700 hp ZR 48 outran the US coast guard.

Fingers crossed for a C8 next.

