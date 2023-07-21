Corvette Stingray stolen during valet service in Uptown: warrant

A man said someone stole his $108,000 Corvette Stingray on June 17 during valet service in Uptown Charlotte, and he is frustrated because he can’t get answers from the parking management company.

“I had just bought the car three days prior to it being stolen,” said Robert Williams, Corvette owner.

READ: Airport valet service under fire again after another employee arrested

The 2023 Stingray was taken from the Springhill Suites where Williams said he left it with the valet service.

The vehicle’s OnStar tracking device eventually led police miles away to a home on Queensgate Lane in northwest Charlotte.

There was a BMW M4 that was stolen on May 19 and a Dodge Challenger that was stolen on April 23 in the backyard and garage at that home, according to search warrants.

The Stingray’s wheels and side paneling were stripped, as well as the engine blocks, according to the warrants.

“The car, when we got there, he had snatched off the battery panel,” Williams said. “It was already reprogrammed. That’s why OnStar couldn’t necessarily find it. He was programming the car as we were trying to look for it.”

It’s been more than a month and Williams said he still feels the hotel and the valet service it contracts with, a parking management company, could do more to rectify this situation.

“Literally, this has been five weeks ago,” he said. “Literally, no one responded to any of my emails with the exception of Marriott and that was only because I escalated it after two weeks of the parking company not responding to me.”

Police said they have warrants for an arrest in the case.

Channel 9 has not heard back from the hotel.

However, Channel 9′s Jonathan Lowe spoke on the phone with the company that runs the valet service.

Officials said they’ll “work with the victim through this process.”















