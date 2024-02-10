Corvette stolen from Madison dealership found after pursuit in Memphis

NASHVILE, Tenn. (WKRN) – A man was taken into custody after he led officers on a chase in a Corvette that was stolen from a car dealership in Madison, according to the Memphis Police Department (MPD).

An arrest report states the incident took place on Thursday, Feb. 8 after MPD officers observed a gray Corvette near the intersection of Lamar Avenue and American Way.

Memphis police reported the Corvette’s headlights were off and the license plate had been covered.

When an officer attempted to pull the vehicle over, the driver allegedly fled north on Lamar Avenue and ran a red light, according to an arrest report.

The Corvette then struck a blue sedan that was in the intersection heading west on American Way, officials said. That’s when the driver — identified as Charles Townsend — was taken into custody.

An arrest report revealed the 2018 Corvette was reported stolen from the Serra Chevrolet dealership on Dec. 26, 2023. The vehicle was valued at $53,615 and the dealership’s sales manager advised authorities that he did not give anyone permission to take the vehicle.

According to Memphis police, Townsend was also driving on a suspended license and had 0.5 grams of marijuana on the passenger’s seat.

Townsend was booked and faces several charges which include theft of property, evading arrest, possession of a controlled substance, reckless driving and driving on a suspended license.

