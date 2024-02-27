Corvi Fund tops $44,000 to support programs for those going through pregnancy, infant loss

The Corvi family stands near The Christmas Box Angel of Hope memorial in Silver Springs Cemetery in Stow. The family started the Corvi Fund to support programs for those going through pregnancy and infant loss.

The Charles Martin Corvi Fund, created at Hudson Community Foundation in 2022 by a Hudson couple in loving memory of their stillborn son, has exceeded $44,000 in contributions to Northeast Ohio nonprofit organizations to assist other families who have lost children during pregnancy, labor or immediately thereafter.

The fund was established by David and Dr. Katherine Corvi, parents of Charles Martin Corvi who was stillborn on Oct. 26, 2021, two weeks before his due date. Administered by HCF, the Corvi Fund’s goal is to partner with healthcare systems and nonprofit organizations to identify families living who've also experienced a pregnancy or infant loss and relieve burdens during their grief.

To date, recipients have included organizations for pregnancy and infant loss support programs, counseling for individuals, couples and families, bereavement bears, and photograph services. Among them are Cornerstone of Hope, Birthing Beautiful Communities, Stow Angel of Hope Statue, Brooks Bereavement Bears, Count the Kicks, Now I Lay Me Down to Sleep.

“Through our fund, and working closely with Hudson Community Foundation, we have been able to learn how to connect with a range of nonprofits and to understand the resources that are available – and can be made available – to families experiencing losses similar to ours,” Katherine Corvi said. “Support provided by the fund falls into four categories – remembrance, grief, research and awareness – all to help relieve the burdens these families face.” David Corvi said.

Underpinning the Corvi Fund is Charlie’s Challenge Ride/Run/Walk, an event launched in September 2023 with more than 40 adults and 20 children participating and raising more than $20,000. A second annual Charlie’s Challenge is being planned this year for Saturday, Sept. 14. Registration and details to follow in the coming months.

“Most rewarding to us is the sense of community that pulled together from near and far to help build this legacy for Charlie,” Corvi said. “This fund with HCF has given us a way to parent Charlie and take pride in the work being done in his name. As time goes by, Charlie is offering comfort and understanding at a time when families need it most.”

Contributions to The Charles Martin Corvi Fund can be made online at www.myhcf.org or mailed to Hudson Community Foundation at PO Box 944, Hudson 44236 for the benefit of The Charles Martin Corvi Fund.

“The Corvi Fund is an outstanding example of how a locally focused community foundation such as HCF can support causes that are deeply meaningful, personal and powerful – and do so in a manner that is sensitive, effective and efficient,” said Amy Jordan, president of Hudson Community Foundation.”

This article originally appeared on Akron Beacon Journal: Corvi Fund works to help those going through pregnancy, infant loss