Cory Bigsby attorneys want judge to suppress his statements to police about his children

The day a 4-year-old Hampton boy, Codi Bigsby, was reported missing in late January, his father spent several hours talking with police detectives.

Cory Jamar Bigsby Jr. ended up staying at the Hampton Police headquarters for more than three days, with court documents saying he told officers about past times he left his young boys home alone. He now faces 30 criminal counts, many of them felony child neglect charges that stemmed from his alleged admissions to police.

But Bigsby’s attorneys want his statements ruled inadmissible from the trial. They contend that police violated Bigsby’s constitutional rights, including that police rebuffed his request to go home and failed to get him a lawyer when he twice asked for one in strong terms.

An evidence suppression hearing was scheduled Tuesday in Hampton Circuit Court to address the matter, but the hearing was postponed because of procedural hiccups.

An attorney for the U.S. Attorney’s Office, Kent Porter, asserted Bigsby’s lawyers didn’t follow federal law in how to go about requesting testimony from the FBI agents who interrogated Bigsby along with the Hampton police detectives. As such, Porter told a judge the subpoenas for agents to testify Tuesday should be thrown out.

Porter said Bigby’s lawyers included a last name for one agent on the subpoena, but didn’t name the others at all. Moreover, he said, federal agents can’t testify in court without express authorization from the U.S. Attorney’s Office after a formal process to request their testimony.

But Bigsby’s lawyer, Curtis Brown, told a judge that his office requested the FBI agent’s names from federal prosecutors but was rebuffed. It’s wrong, he asserted, to fail to provide the names, then “blame the defendant because we don’t have them.”

“They come into a state case and then they’re going to stand behind some shield?” Brown said. “That’s not right for the defendant ... What kind of case is this? If you sit there and interrogate the man for two days, don’t come in and tell the judge you can’t talk about what you did.”

But Circuit Court Judge Circuit Judge James C. Hawks granted Porter’s motion to quash the subpoenas, asking Brown to work with Porter to properly request the information.

Brown then asked for a delay in the case to allow him time to do that, and the hearing was continued until Oct. 13.

Codi Bigsby has not been found.

The FBI was closely involved in the Bigsby case from day one, both providing the police with technology leads as well as agents to talk with Bigsby.

An FBI agent administered Bigsby a lie detector test on his first night with police. Later that night, about 14 hours into his stay, he and a Hampton police officer got into a heated argument about the test results. At one point, Bigsby said in a raised voice, “Get me a (expletive) lawyer,” then asked again for a lawyer seven minutes later, according to a synopsis of the case by Bigsby’s prior lawyer.

Hampton Police Chief Mark Talbot said later that Bigsby’s request for a lawyer should have been honored and he removed the investigator from the case. Still, Hampton prosecutors have said Bigsby’s statements that led to the child neglect charges occurred before he asked for a lawyer.

Peter Dujardin, 757-247-4749, pdujardin@dailypress.com