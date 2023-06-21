Cory Bigsby granted bond while he awaits trial for missing son

HAMPTON — A judge on Wednesday granted bond to a Hampton man accused of killing his 4-year-old son and then disposing of the child’s body.

The decision by Circuit Judge James Hawks comes 16 months after Cory Bigsby, 44, was arrested and ordered held without bond on several child neglect and abuse charges. Hampton police filed the charges several days after Bigsby reported his son Codi missing. Earlier this month, a Hampton grand jury added a murder count to the charges Bigsby already faced.

Multiple judges have denied him bond since his arrest, but defense attorney Amina Matheny-Willard requested another bond hearing after this month’s indictment.

Hawks, a retired judge from Portsmouth who’s been assigned to oversee the case, said there was no evidence indicating Bigsby is a flight risk, or a danger to himself or others. The judge granted Bigsby an $80,000 surety bond.

Hawks ordered that Bigsby stay with his adult daughter in Norfolk, where he will have to wear an electronic monitor and maintain a curfew. He will only be allowed to leave the home for court appearances and appointments with his attorneys or doctors.

Hampton Commonwealth’s Attorney Anton Bell vigorously opposed the bond request and stormed out of the courtroom afterward.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Jane Harper, jane.harper@pilotonline.com