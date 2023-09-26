Cory Booker Calls on Fellow New Jersey Senator Menendez to Resign

(Bloomberg) -- Senator Cory Booker called on fellow New Jersey Democrat Robert Menendez to resign his post following the embattled senator’s indictment Friday on federal corruption charges.

Most Read from Bloomberg

“The details of the allegations against Senator Menendez are of such a nature that the faith and trust of New Jerseyans as well as those he must work with in order to be effective have been shaken to the core,” Booker said in a Tuesday statement.

Menendez has vowed to fight the charges and keep his US Senate seat, but Booker’s statement is the strongest signal yet that the Democrat has become toxic to his party’s chances ahead of the 2024 election. Donald Trump’s multiple indictments have become central to Democrats’ campaigns against the former president and GOP frontrunner — as well as his GOP allies on Capitol Hill.

“Stepping down is not an admission of guilt but an acknowledgment that holding public office often demands tremendous sacrifices at great personal cost,” Booker said.

Four swing-state Democratic senators facing tough reelection — Tammy Baldwin of Wisconsin, Jon Tester of Montana, Bob Casey of Pennsylvania and Jacky Rosen of Nevada — also demanded Menendez’s resignation on Tuesday.

Senators Elizabeth Warren of Massachusetts, Mark Kelly of Arizona and Michael Bennet of Colorado also joined the calls for Menendez’s resignation on Tuesday. Three other Democratic senators — Peter Welch of Vermont, John Fetterman of Pennsylvania and Sherrod Brown of Ohio — have already implored the New Jersey senator to step aside.

“I’ve read the detailed charges against Senator Menendez and find them deeply disturbing,” Tester said. “While he deserves a fair trial like every other American, I believe Senator Menendez should resign for the sake of the public’s faith in the U.S. Senate.”

Baldwin said last week’s indictment “spells out deeply troubling allegations against Senator Menendez that breach the American people’s trust and compromise his ability to effectively represent his constituents.”

The Justice Department alleges Menendez and his wife, Nadine, accepted hundreds of thousands of dollars in bribes from three businessmen, including $550,000 in cash, gold bullion and a Mercedes Benz. In June 2022, US agents raided a safe deposit box and the Menendez home, finding cash stuffed in envelopes, closets and a safe.

Menendez, whose office did not immediately respond to a request for comment, has maintained his innocence.

“I firmly believe when all the facts are presented I will not only be exonerated, I will still be New Jersey’s senior senator,” the senator told reporters in New Jersey. “Prosecutors get it wrong sometimes. Unfortunately, I know that.”

(Updates with Booker quote in fourth paragraph. An earlier version of the story was corrected to indicate Mark Kelly is not up for reelection next year.)

Most Read from Bloomberg Businessweek

©2023 Bloomberg L.P.