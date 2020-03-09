Cory Booker Endorses Joe Biden for President

(Bloomberg) -- Joe Biden picked up the endorsement of New Jersey Senator Cory Booker, one day after receiving the backing of another former rival for the Democratic presidential nomination, California Senator Kamala Harris.

“The answer to hatred & division is to reignite our spirit of common purpose,” Booker said on Twitter on Monday morning. “@JoeBiden won’t only win -- he’ll show there’s more that unites us than divides us. He’ll restore honor to the Oval Office and tackle our most pressing challenges.”

Booker’s endorsement comes one day after Harris endorsed Biden, giving the former vice president the backing of the two most prominent African-American candidates in his race for the party’s nomination. That race has narrowed down to a contest with Vermont Senator Bernie Sanders and includes a crucial primary in Michigan on Tuesday.

The two senators are expected to appear with Biden at a rally in Detroit on Monday night, according to the New York Times. Booker also is scheduled to join Biden when he campaigns in Flint, Michigan, and to attend a fundraiser with him, the Times reported.

Biden has received the backing of other former rivals in the contest, including former New York City Mayor Michael Bloomberg, Senator Amy Klobuchar, former South Bend, Indiana, Mayor Pete Buttigieg, former Representatives Beto O’Rourke and John Delaney, former Massachusetts Governor Deval Patrick and Congressman Tim Ryan.

Sanders has gotten the backing of other former candidates for the nomination including New York Mayor Bill de Blasio, and author Marianne Williamson.

