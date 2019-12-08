Cory Booker: failure to engage black vote could hand White House to Trump

Cory Booker, the New Jersey senator struggling to be the only black candidate on the Democratic debate stage this month, has warned that the party could hand re-election to Donald Trump unless it sends a more positive message to African American voters.

Booker has just four days left to meet stringent criteria set by the party for the next televised primary debate, in Los Angeles on 19 December. Should he fail to make the cut, the participants will be exclusively white, with more billionaires on stage than black people.

In an interview with the Guardian, Booker said he was “worried, very worried” that the party was heading towards a repeat of the 2016 election in which Trump snatched an unexpected victory partly because of the softness of the African American vote.

About 4.4 million voters who voted for Barack Obama in 2012 stayed home in 2016. More than a third were black.

“There would be a President Hillary Clinton right now if the African American turnout had been close to what it had been in 2012,” Booker said. “That’s how real is the power and influence of the Democratic party’s most loyal voting base.”

He added: “That’s why we have to make sure there’s a candidate on that stage that black and brown people in this country can trust, in whom they see their lived experience.”

The issue of the fading diversity in the Democratic race has become a major talking point in the wake of the California senator Kamala Harris dropping out for lack of funds. With Harris out, the spotlight is increasingly falling to Booker. He has been quick to sound the alarm over the consequences of black voters feeling undervalued as election year approaches.

Asked what message an all-white stage would send African Americans, he told the Guardian: “The message is already being sent.

“I’ve talked to civil rights leaders, Congressional Black Caucus members, you hear this being talked about now in the black community. People are saying there, ‘This can’t be,’ especially when there is a candidate out there who is fully qualified under any objective criteria other than the arbitrary polling system.”

Booker has met the bar of 200,000 unique donors set by the Democratic National Committee (DNC) but is falling short of attaining 4% in four national or early state polls. Unless he can do that by Thursday he will not have a place at the debate.

Cory Booker speaks to a crowd about gun violence and white nationalism in Charleston, South Carolina. Photograph: Sean Rayford/Getty Images More

To rub salt into the wound, Tom Steyer, a billionaire hedge fund manager, has secured a position. Booker said the presence of billionaire candidates in the Democratic race – Michael Bloomberg is the other – was an insult to “voters who wonder how you can have talented, qualified, experienced, proven diverse candidates that aren’t on the stage.

“We’ve seen how you gin your poll numbers up by running nonstop ads – that shouldn’t be the decider of who’s on stage at the debate, it sends a very bad signal.”

The Guardian asked Steyer what he thought of the argument that the race was being distorted with billionaires buying prominence while diverse candidates languished.

He said: “I’m concerned about the diversity in the debates, too, and I have asked the DNC to change the criteria of the debates to get more diversity.”

It’s important we have a diverse group of people competing … and I don’t think it’s fair, but I don’t run the process Tom Steyer

Steyer has been able to use his personal wealth – he is worth $1.6bn according to Forbes – to vastly outspend Booker so far, buying $55m of TV and online ads to Booker’s $3m. The disparity is paradoxical given that one of Steyer’s main political platforms is combatting growing inequality.