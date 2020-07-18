Cory Booker on the blessing and burden of knowing John Lewis

WASHINGTON — On the morning after Rep. John Lewis died, Sen. Cory Booker spoke with Yahoo News on Saturday about his experiences with the man he viewed as a mentor and a “titan of American history.” Booker said he was feeling “deep grief” over Lewis’s death at 80 after a battle with pancreatic cancer.

“Every time I would sit in a room with him or take a sojourn with him over this last six years, I just had this feeling that God was giving me this precious gift of letting me be in the presence of one of the greatest Americans of this past century or more,” Booker said.

Lewis was part of Booker’s first day in Washington. Before Booker was sworn into the Senate in 2013, he and his mother visited Lewis in the congressman’s office, where he had prepared a country breakfast with grits. Lewis also gave Booker a message.

“His office, by the way, is like a museum of civil rights memorabilia … and he's in every picture,” the New Jersey senator recounted. “So, you have this humbling moment to just sit in his presence and sit in his office. … To have him tell me, try to impress upon me, how grateful he is to see me be the fourth Black person ever popularly elected to the United States Senate and tell me how much it meant to him to give him the sense of fruition of his struggles.”

Rep. John Lewis center, and Sen. Cory Booker, left, in January 2017. (Matt McClain/The Washington Post via Getty Images)

Booker described the moment as a vivid illustration of the fact that he stands “on the shoulders” of Lewis’s generation.

“I had been given this very gentle, but yet commanding, reminder that, you know, the title was not paid for by me. It was earned by him and his generation before my being ever came to be,” Booker said.

Lewis also accompanied Booker on a road trip to visit former President Jimmy Carter in Georgia before Booker launched his own presidential campaign last year. Booker and Lewis also had a brief conversation about a week before the Georgia congressman’s death.

“It was another moment where you have, you know, five, 10 minutes to tell a man how much you love him,” Booker said. “So, I'm hurting right now and sad.”

Lewis’s death has led to an outpouring of grief around the country, given his contributions to the civil rights movement and status as the last living speaker from the 1963 March on Washington, where the Rev. Martin Luther King Jr. delivered his famous “I Have a Dream” speech. Booker pointed out that one of Lewis’s final public appearances was last month when, while “battling cancer,” the congressman visited the protests outside the White House in Washington and praised the “Black Lives Matter” mural painted there.

“You can see his body is physically more slight, and he's standing there with the mayor of Washington, D.C. … on the ‘Black Lives Matter’ words. … That picture, I just had to stop and stare at it for a long time,” Booker said. “It spoke volumes of where he stood, ailing from cancer, ‘but God's not finished with me yet.’”

Sen. Cory Booker and Rep. John Lewis take part in a 2015 prayer circle in front of the U.S. Capitol to honor those gunned down inside the historic Emanuel African Methodist Episcopal Church. (Mark Wilson/Getty Images)

Lewis, who was elected to the House of Representatives in 1986, started his political career in the early 1960s as a student activist and one of the original Freedom Riders, pressing for enforcement of anti-segregation laws. He also was one of the founders of the Student Nonviolent Coordinating Committee, which led anti-segregation sit-ins and pushed for voting rights and registration in Black communities. Lewis’s participation in demonstrations brought about many instances of violence against him from law enforcement and segregationists. One of the most well-known scenes from his career is 1965’s infamous “Bloody Sunday,” when he and other civil rights marchers were beaten by state troopers after they crossed the Edmund Pettus Bridge in Selma, Ala. Images from that day shocked the country and helped raise support for the civil rights movement.