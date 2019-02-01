Cory Booker launches his presidential campaign with a call for America to 'rise'

NEWARK, N.J. — Cory Booker is in. The New Jersey senator launched his White House bid on Friday morning with an email to supporters declaring, “I’m running for President of the United States of America.”

His letter was followed up by the release of a video in which he focused on the idea that people in the country share “common pain,” a case that has been a centerpiece of his speeches throughout the past year.

“Together, we will channel our common pain back into our common purpose. Together, America, we will rise,” Booker said in the clip.

His entry into the crowded Democratic primary field is not a surprise. Booker became mayor of Newark in 2006 and became famous for his blend of social media savvy and hands-on emotional politics that hearkened back to the rhetoric of the Civil Rights movement. Since his time in City Hall, Booker has been widely touted as a potential presidential prospect. That speculation only intensified after he was elected to the Senate in 2013.

Booker kicked off his campaign surrounded by the three things that have been hallmarks of his career thus far: spirituality, sentiment and Newark. He spent the night before his announcement at Metropolitan Baptist Church, a congregation he regularly attends a few blocks from his home in the city.

“Senator Booker requested that we would come together and have prayer,” said the church’s pastor, the Rev. Dr. David Jefferson. “This is representative of who he is and what he believes in, that he dare not make a move without asking the almighty God.”

The small service was attended by several of Booker’s friends and allies who had been told to come to the church in the past day. It concluded with Jefferson encouraging those in the room to “hug somebody.”

Afterwards, Booker briefly spoke to reporters. He told Yahoo News the decision to run came after his appearances on the campaign trail this past year, which included extensive travel to key primary states.

“I saw the receptivity to me giving my authentic message out there, not shying away from the urgent calls of justice, not shying away from the need to stand up for those who are being left behind and left out,” Booker said.

Booker felt his positive and emotional approach resonated even in a time of deep political division.

“I saw that people didn’t just want a politician that’s going to stand up and say, ‘I’m going to punch Trump in the face.’ … I saw that people really did want to rise above it and pull people together back to our common ideals and common principles,” he said.

Booker, who would be the second African-American president, made a point of launching his campaign at the start of Black History Month. He said he was “humbled” and “feeling blessed” to be entering the presidential race.

“I still look on the Senate floor and feel this sense of gratitude. The reason why I still live down the street … is because these are the folks that helped me do things that were beyond my wildest imagination,” Booker explained.