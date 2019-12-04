Cory Booker points out there are 'more billionaires' than 'black people' in the 2020 race

Sen. Kamala Harris' (D-Calif.) presidential dropout leaves the Democratic field subject to one devastating fact.

Harris dropped out of the 2020 presidential race on Tuesday, leaving Sen. Cory Booker (D-N.J.) as the only black candidate still running. But Booker was far from happy about this revelation, telling MSNBC that now, there are "more billionaires than black people" in the 2020 race.









There are more billionaires than Black people who’ve made the December debate stage—that’s a problem. pic.twitter.com/yL1HbFt2BD — Cory Booker (@CoryBooker) December 4, 2019

Former Housing and Urban Development Secretary Julián Castro also relayed some harsh assessments of what Harris early departure means for the Democratic party. "What we're staring at is a DNC debate stage with no people of color on it," Castro said, reflecting the fact that neither he nor Booker had qualified for December's debate yet.









With @KamalaHarris out, the debate stage is now all white. @JulianCastro responds:



“What we’re staring at is a DNC debate stage with no people of color on it. That does not reflect the diversity of our party or our country. We need to do better than that.” pic.twitter.com/W73Nw3WI14



— Sawyer Hackett (@SawyerHackett) December 3, 2019

Castro has also been critical of how the first presidential primary and caucus happen in New Hampshire and Iowa, some of the whitest states in the nation.

More stories from theweek.com

Trump's pathological obsession with being laughed at

The most important day of the impeachment inquiry

Jerry Falwell Jr.'s false gospel of memes

