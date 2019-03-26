Cory Booker snags speaking spot at major LGBTQ dinner

WASHINGTON – Presidential hopeful Cory Booker will speak at a major fundraising dinner for the nation's largest gay rights organization Saturday, giving him a chance to woo an increasingly politically active community.

The Human Rights Campaign called the New Jersey senator one of the many "pro-equality champions" running for the White House in 2020.

That potential field also includes South Bend, Indiana, Mayor Pete Buttigieg, the first major party presidential hopeful with a same-sex spouse.

Like many other Democratic constituencies, however, gay rights organizations are taking their time deciding who in the crowded field of hopefuls has the best chance of ousting President Donald Trump.

"We want to defeat Donald Trump and Mike Pence, No. 1, with four exclamation points," JoDee Winterhof, senior vice president for policy and political affairs, recently told USA TODAY when asked about HRC's expected involvement in the 2020 elections.

The Human Rights Campaign Foundation, the educational arm of the nation’s largest lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender and queer civil rights organization, will co-host a forum for 2020 Democratic presidential candidates this fall.

Saturday's dinner, which is in Los Angeles, is expected to bring together around 1,000 active members and supporters. Celebrities expected to attend include Christina Aguilera, who is being honored by the group.

The activism follows closely on a record number of LGBTQ candidates winning office in the 2018 elections in which the community provided some of the energy that helped Democrats take the House and many governorships across the country.

Booker has consistently sided with the HRC on its most important issues, including championing non-discrimination legislation, according to the organization.

He also spoke at major HRC dinners or galas in 2012, 2013 and 2015.

"Senator Booker has demonstrated a steadfast commitment to our community and we are honored to welcome him to one of our most crucial events of the year," said HRC president Chad Griffin.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Cory Booker snags speaking spot at major LGBTQ dinner