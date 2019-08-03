Cory Booker compares Trump 'spouting racism' to segregationists George Wallace and Bull Connor

DETROIT — Cory Booker began the Democratic presidential debate on Wednesday night by accusing President Trump of “using the tired, old language of demagogues, of fearmongers, of racists, to try to divide our country.” In an interview with Yahoo News, the New Jersey senator explained why he thinks Trump’s remarks are “deeply disturbing” and compared the strategy of “spouting racism” to the infamous segregationists George Wallace and Bull Connor.

“I think that his unyielding spewing makes him worse than a racist because he is clearly intentionally trying to demean, degrade, demoralize and tear the humanity away from people and places,” Booker said, speaking at a Detroit hotel near where the debate was held.

In addition to weighing in on Trump, Booker talked about Democratic debate infighting and taking on former Vice President Joe Biden “with civility.”

Trump has recently issued a series of inflammatory comments widely condemned as racist. Last month, he tweeted that four progressive congresswomen of color should “go back and help fix the totally broken and crime infested places from which they came.” All four lawmakers are American citizens and three were born in the U.S. Telling immigrants and other minorities to go back to where they came from is an attack with deep associations with racism and xenophobia. Days later, he stood by as a crowd at one of his campaign rallies chanted “Send her back!” when Trump attacked one of the congresswomen. A few days after that, Trump kicked off another racial controversy when he tweeted that the city of Baltimore, which has an African-American majority, is a “disgusting, rat and rodent infested mess” where no “human being would want to live.”

Booker said he felt it was important for his first words in the debate to highlight that Trump had “attacked an American city.”

“That was a line we actually went over in my opening statement,” Booker recalled, hitting the table to emphasize his words. “That was the unthinkable, an entire city that he would call a disgusting rat- and rodent-infested mess.”

In the wake of Trump’s comments, there has been a widespread debate over whether the president holds racist views or is employing a strategy to fire up his base ahead of the 2020 election. If it is a strategy, Booker said he believes that it won’t work for the president, pointing to some of America’s most infamous segregationists as proof.

“What is clear is this is just a man spouting racism that is dividing, wounding and frankly demeaning our country as a whole,” Booker said. “I don’t know if there’s some kind of strategy, I think it’s a losing strategy. How do I know that? Well, George Wallace lost. ... Bull Connor lost. ... The ‘Know-Nothings’ lost.”

Wallace was the Democratic governor of Alabama in the 1960s and was known for his hard-line stance against civil rights and for his multiple third-party presidential bids. Connor, who ran unsuccessfully for Alabama’s governorship, oversaw public safety agencies in Alabama during the 1960s and authorized the use of fire hoses and dogs on civil rights protesters. The Know-Nothings were a virulently anti-immigrant political party during the mid-19th century.