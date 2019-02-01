Cory Booker Has a Wall Street Problem, But the Democratic Primary Is Better With Him in It

From Esquire

On Friday, Senator Cory Booker made it official. He's running for president, which, to be honest, he's been doing in one way or another since I first heard his name. He's trying to define the race in gospelish terms-talking about journeys and tapping into the Obama This Is Bigger Than One Man's Campaign dynamic.

“I believe that we can build a country where no one is forgotten, no one is left behind; where parents can put food on the table; where there are good paying jobs with good benefits in every neighborhood; where our criminal justice system keeps us safe, instead of shuffling more children into cages and coffins; where we see the faces of our leaders on television and feel pride, not shame. It is not a matter of can we, it’s a matter of do we have the collective will, the American will? I believe we do. Together, we will channel our common pain back into our common purpose.”

That's from his announcement video, and that is the kind of thing Booker has been most effective in employing on the stump. I watched him campaign for Doug Jones in Alabama and Booker was at his most magnetic when he talked in this vernacular to people primed and ready to hear it. But what hamstrings his campaign a bit at the outset is not God, but Mammon.

Given the nature of the Democratic primary field, Booker can't help but be the candidate of the establishment, as defined by the Clinton and Obama administration. More than a few people remember him chiding the 2012 Obama campaign for being too hard on the private equity industry. He has been a bridge between the Democratic Party and Wall Street-as a senator from New Jersey, he has hundreds of little masters of the universe as his constituents, who flee across the bridge and through the tunnel every night-but it is entirely possible that the Democratic primary electorate doesn't want a bridge to Wall Street any more.

That's his tightrope to walk, just as Kamala Harris's record as a prosecutor is hers. But he also is a charismatic presence in the field, and an undeniable source of energy. It's a better field with him in it. Let's see him go through the wringer. And if his presence keeps Joe Biden on the sidelines, that's all the better.

