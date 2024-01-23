Cory Cumings in jail for allegedly driving while impaired in school parking lot
Cory Cumings in jail for allegedly driving while impaired in school parking lot
Cory Cumings in jail for allegedly driving while impaired in school parking lot
Dave Heeke hired a new football coach just last week after Jedd Fisch opted to leave for the open Washington Job.
Save $250 on this showstopper, which comes with a slew of awesome features such as Fire TV and Alexa.
The next-generation Hyundai Palisade three-row SUV has been caught in spy photos with Ioniq-inspired styling. It will reportedly offer a hybrid option.
It would work across nearby devices from within the app.
It's not every day that college basketball gives fans two thrilling buzzer beaters in less than a 20-minute span.
'Less strain ... and I'm able to clean up snow in about half the time,' wrote a five-star fan.
TikTokers are making parody “day in the life” videos to re-create a trending creator’s videos.
These so-called "why girls" are still not over a scene from "The Summer I Turned Pretty."
(Not-so) Fun fact: Did you know that parts of your kitchen are probably dirtier than your toilet seat?
Reviewers say the 'winner of a shoe' left them pain-free after a day on their feet.
The Naismith and Wooden award watch list nominee scored a game-high 31 points Thursday night.
From application angst to rejection to making big decisions about where to actually go, the college process can be stressful for parents and teens alike.
More than 6,000 five-star fans are already experiencing year-round comfort behind the wheel.
People who aren't part of BookTok are still catching up on its influence.
Say goodbye to mobile messes with this clever multitasker.
Microsoft today made Reading Coach, its AI-powered tool that provides learners with personalized reading practice, available at no cost to anyone with a Microsoft account. As of this morning, Reading Coach is accessible on the web in preview -- a Windows app is forthcoming. "It's well known that reading is foundational to a student’s academic success; studies show that fluent readers are four times more likely to graduate high school and get better jobs," Microsoft writes in a blog post.
Have a pup who eats too fast? Tons of energy? This thing can help.
Cases of the flu, RSV, COVID-19 and the common cold are at high levels across the country right now. How do you know which respiratory illness you've got?
General Motors is recalling around 66 electric delivery vans made by its BrightDrop subsidiary after the front drive units in at least two of them caught fire late last year. The automaker says it's still investigating the root cause of the fires, but believes a manufacturing defect may have caused the drive pinion to pierce the drive unit casing, creating an oil leak that could catch fire during heavy use. GM says in paperwork filed with the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) that it believes the defect was limited to its larger EV600 vehicles built between November 24, 2021 and May 24, 2022.
You no longer have to imagine Ninja with a low taper fade. Here we explain what that even means and where the viral sound came from.