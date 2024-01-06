Cory Lee Callen arraigned on first-degree murder in shooting death of woman

Jan. 6—PRINCETON — A Mercer County man was facing a charge Friday of first-degree murder Friday after allegedly ambushing and shooting a woman Thursday evening near Princeton.

Cory Lee Callen, 33, of Bluefield appeared Friday morning by video before Magistrate Susan Honaker for a hearing. Callen is being held without bond at the Central Regional Jail in Braxton County.

Troopers with the West Virginia State Police Princeton detachment were dispatched about 8:08 p.m. Thursday to Gardner Loop Road about a female individual who had been shot, according to the criminal complaint filed by Senior Trooper N.C. Patton.

Upon arrival, the victim was identified as Leona Edwards, Patton said. Edwards had been shot multiple times while exiting her vehicle.

"The victim succumbed to her wounds a short time later," he said in the criminal complaint.

During the investigation, Patton learned that the victim had recently filed a DVP (domestic violence petition) again Cory Callen.

"It was also learned that the accused had made numerous threats that he was going to kill the victim," Patton stated in his report. "Through further investigation this trooper believes that the victim was shot when exiting her vehicle by the accused who was believed to be lying in wait for her to exit the vehicle."

Witnesses described a male individual leaving the scene in a grey sweatshirt and leaving the area in a white SUV, Patton said.

"The accused then fled the scene," Patton stated.

Through further investigative techniques, the SUV was tracked from Mercer County to Nicholas County. Callen was wearing a grey sweatshirt and driving a white SUV when he was apprehended, Patton said.

During the arraignment, Magistrate Honaker informed Callen that he would be held without bond. Under West Virginia law, bond in first-degree murder cases must be set by a circuit court judge.

— Contact Greg Jordan at gjordan@bdtonline.com

