Cosby accuser Angela Leslie ‘shocked’ to see actor walk out of prison after court ruling

One of many women who accused Bill Cosby of sexual misconduct over the years was stunned to learn that the comedian was getting out of prison after his sex assault conviction was thrown out Wednesday.

“I’m surprised. Actually I’m shocked. This is certainly not something I expected at this point,” Angela Leslie told the Daily News.

The model and actress, who claims Cosby forced her to fondle him in a Las Vegas hotel room about three decades ago, said she was also worried that his release from prison could have a negative impact on other victims of sexual misconduct.

“Maybe they won’t want to come forward because they figure justice won’t be served. It can be difficult and embarrassing to come forward and speak up. We need to support each other,” she said.

The 83-year-old former TV star was released from a maximum-security facility outside Philadelphia shortly after the Pennsylvania Supreme Court overturned his 2018 sex assault conviction, ruling that he was denied a fair trial when prosecutors broke a promise not to charge him in that case, which was also the subject of a lawsuit about 15 years ago.

The court’s ruling does not claim Cosby is innocent. Rather, it says he was not supposed to be prosecuted for the one case that led to his trial.

“It’s because he made a deal with that prosecutor, not for any other reason,” Leslie said, noting that the decision does have an impact on her.

“This wasn’t so much about him being locked up,” she told The News. “I wanted him to admit what he did. He can go free, but he can’t label us as untruthful. My character is important. My reputation is important. I want the women to be seen.”

Leslie went public with her story in 2014, saying a naked Cosby ambushed her in Las Vegas after she sent him a letter and photograph. She said she returned from the bathroom of his hotel room to find him in bed without any clothes.

“With his hand on top of mine, he had me massage his penis,” Leslie said in a 2014 interview. “He masturbated with my hand. I wasn’t pulling back. I was in shock.”

Advocacy groups for sex assault survivors blasted the court’s ruling. Angela Rose, founder and president of Promoting Awareness Victim Empowerment, or PAVE, called it a “travesty of justice.”

“This is a devastating blow for survivors of sexual violence, which is already the most underreported crime,” she said in a statement.

Time’s Up founder Amber Tamblyn said she was “furious” by the stunning development.

“I personally know women who this man drugged and raped while unconscious,” she tweeted. “Shame on the court and this decision.”

The Montgomery County District Attorney’s Office, which led Cosby’s prosecution, has not said whether it will appeal Wednesday’s ruling.

Leslie said she hopes the actor learned a lesson during his two-year stint in prison.

“Though he served a short period, I hope he learned it’s not OK to do what he did to all these women,” she said.

