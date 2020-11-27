Cosby spokesman creates video comparing comedian's conviction to racist cops

Storm Gifford, New York Daily News
·2 min read

A spokesman for Bill Cosby posted a bizarre, 100-second Instagram video Friday equating racist police officers to allegedly biased jurists who in 2018 convicted his client of drugging and sexually assaulting a woman.

“In this 21st century, we have witnessed the senseless murders of black men and women at the hands of a few bad law enforcement officers — but (that’s) not all,” says spokesman Andrew Wyatt. “We have witnessed the unjust conviction and incarceration of a true American treasure and citizen, actor-comedian Bill Cosby, and we are witnessing a pandemic unlike anything we have seen in our lifetime.”

Cosby is scheduled to have an appeal of his conviction heard by the Pennsylvania Supreme Court on Tuesday in the 2004 sexual assault of Andrea Constand.

The three-time Emmy winner best known for this eight-season stint as Dr. Cliff Huxtable on “The Cosby Show,” has been accused by 60 women of sexual impropriety.

Wyatt is no stranger to making charged and hyperbolic statements. After Cosby’s sentencing in September 2018, he equated Cosby’s case to that of Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh’s contentious Senate hearing, referring to it as the “most racist and sexist trial in the history of the United States.”

“On behalf of myself, and Mr. and Mrs. Cosby, we thank you for your love and support and may the most high God continue to keep you and your family safe during these difficult times,” is how Wyatt signed off Friday’s video.

While a surprisingly high amount of responses showed support for Cosby, many others weren’t buying Wyatt’s assertion.

“There is NO moral equivalency between the injustices you cite and the unspeakable crime(s) Mr. Cosby was convicted and accused of perpetrating,” wrote an Instagram user with the handle of turnerteresasantiago. “Mr. Cosby is a predator. May the state of (Pennsylvania) continue to protect society from Mr. Cosby’s early release, and may God have mercy on his soul.”

In 2019, former supermodel and “American’s Next Top Model” judge Janice Dickinson reportedly received an “epic amount” in a settlement after accusing Cosby of drugging and assaulting her in 1982.

