Cosby supporters clash with anti-rape campaigner outside star’s mansion

Comedian Bill Cosby, center, and spokesperson Andrew Wyatt, right, approach members of the media gathered outside Cosby’s home in Elkins Park, Pa., Wednesday, June 30, 2021, after Pennsylvania’s highest court overturned his sex assault conviction. (AP)

Bill Cosby supporters clashed with an anti-rape campaigner outside the released TV star’s Pennsylvania mansion.

A man and woman argued loudly with the megaphone-wielding protester just hours after he returned home because his sex assault conviction was overturned.

The campaigner chanted “this is about rape” and “change the law” after the Pennsylvania Supreme Court ruled that Mr Cosby should not have been charged with drugging and attacking Andrea Constand.

A male supporter of the comedian carried a sign that read “Bill Cosby is innocent” and chanted the slogan towards the protester.

He was joined by a female fan of Mr Cosby who waved a sign saying “Don’t mess with Bill” and who told the campaigner to “go home”.

The clash was caught on video by NBC 10 Philadelphia reporter Aaron Baskerville, who shared it on Twitter.

Protesters and fans yelling at each other outside Bill Cosby’s home tonight. What Cosby had to say about his sudden release on @NBCPhiladelphia at 11pm pic.twitter.com/xeUEBFsTlH — Aaron Baskerville (@ABaskerville10) July 1, 2021

The TV star had served two years behind bars when the state’s highest court ruled on Wednesday that a deal with a previous prosecutor meant that he should never have been charged with attacking Ms Constand.

“I have never changed my stance nor my story. I have always maintained my innocence,” said Mr Cosby, 83, in a Twitter post, along with a picture of him raising his fist.

“Thank you to all my fans, supporters and friends who stood by me through this ordeal. Special thanks to the Pennsylvania Supreme Court for upholding the rule of law.”

He could have served up to a ten year sentence after being convicted of sexual assault at a retrial in 2018.

The Cosby Show star was denied parole earlier this year for failing to take part in any sexual offender programmes in prison.

Mr Cosby said that he would rather serve all ten years behind bars than show any regret, and has always insisted that his encounter with Ms Constand was consensual.

Ms Constand said that the decision to overturn the conviction was “disappointing” and that it “may discourage those who seek justice for sexual assault”.