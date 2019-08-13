Is COSCO SHIPPING Holdings (HKG:1919) Using Too Much Debt?

Legendary fund manager Li Lu (who Charlie Munger backed) once said, 'The biggest investment risk is not the volatility of prices, but whether you will suffer a permanent loss of capital.' It's only natural to consider a company's balance sheet when you examine how risky it is, since debt is often involved when a business collapses. Importantly, COSCO SHIPPING Holdings Co., Ltd. (HKG:1919) does carry debt. But is this debt a concern to shareholders?

What Risk Does Debt Bring?

Generally speaking, debt only becomes a real problem when a company can't easily pay it off, either by raising capital or with its own cash flow. Part and parcel of capitalism is the process of 'creative destruction' where failed businesses are mercilessly liquidated by their bankers. However, a more common (but still painful) scenario is that it has to raise new equity capital at a low price, thus permanently diluting shareholders. Of course, debt can be an important tool in businesses, particularly capital heavy businesses. When we think about a company's use of debt, we first look at cash and debt together.

What Is COSCO SHIPPING Holdings's Net Debt?

The image below, which you can click on for greater detail, shows that at March 2019 COSCO SHIPPING Holdings had debt of CN¥112.7b, up from CN¥61.4b in one year. However, it does have CN¥44.9b in cash offsetting this, leading to net debt of about CN¥67.8b.

SEHK:1919 Historical Debt, August 13th 2019 More

A Look At COSCO SHIPPING Holdings's Liabilities

Zooming in on the latest balance sheet data, we can see that COSCO SHIPPING Holdings had liabilities of CN¥90.1b due within 12 months and liabilities of CN¥104.0b due beyond that. Offsetting this, it had CN¥44.9b in cash and CN¥12.0b in receivables that were due within 12 months. So its liabilities outweigh the sum of its cash and (near-term) receivables by CN¥137.2b.

The deficiency here weighs heavily on the CN¥49.4b company itself, as if a child were struggling under the weight of an enormous back-pack full of books, his sports gear, and a trumpet. So we'd watch its balance sheet closely, without a doubt At the end of the day, COSCO SHIPPING Holdings would probably need a major re-capitalization if its creditors were to demand repayment.

We measure a company's debt load relative to its earnings power by looking at its net debt divided by its earnings before interest, tax, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA) and by calculating how easily its earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) cover its interest expense (interest cover). The advantage of this approach is that we take into account both the absolute quantum of debt (with net debt to EBITDA) and the actual interest expenses associated with that debt (with its interest cover ratio).

With a net debt to EBITDA ratio of 7.6, it's fair to say COSCO SHIPPING Holdings does have a significant amount of debt. However, its interest coverage of 2.7 is reasonably strong, which is a good sign. Looking on the bright side, COSCO SHIPPING Holdings boosted its EBIT by a silky 75% in the last year. Like a mother's loving embrace of a newborn that sort of growth builds resilience, putting the company in a stronger position to manage its debt. There's no doubt that we learn most about debt from the balance sheet. But ultimately the future profitability of the business will decide if COSCO SHIPPING Holdings can strengthen its balance sheet over time. So if you're focused on the future you can check out this free report showing analyst profit forecasts.