Cosentino family member allegedly shot relative in Leawood fight: Affidavit

Dante Cosentino allegedly shot one relative and injured another family member during an October altercation at a Leawood home, according to a police affidavit.

The 40 year old is charged with two counts of aggravated battery in Johnson County District Court.

Several family members had gathered Oct. 9 for a birthday party in his honor when a disagreement between Cosentino and one family member turned physical. Another relative tried to intervene and was shot in the left shoulder and neck area, the affidavit said. The other family member suffered a large laceration on his face.

Following the shooting, Cosentino was located by police walking towards the residence from a nearby golf course. Officers found a firearm at the golf course, the affidavit said. Police said Cosentino had blood on his shoes, and multiple cuts and scrapes to his face and one of his elbows.

In a search of the home, officers also said they found several pistol magazines, an AR style rifle under Cosentino’s bed, and various firearm accessories and ammunition.

Both victims were taken to a hospital where they were interviewed by police.

Several people at the party did not want to cooperate with the police investigation, the affidavit said, but described the fight as a “family issue.” They also said Cosentino had been drinking heavily when the fight happened, and got mad when he was told to stop being disrespectful.

Tom Bath, Cosentino’s attorney, also called the incident “a family matter.”

“The facts aren’t always as they seem as reported by the authorities,” he added.

The Cosentino family owns Cosentino’s Food Stores, which operates dozens of grocery stores in the Kansas City area under the Cosentino’s Market name as well as Price Chopper, Sun Fresh and Apple Market stores.

A court hearing is scheduled for Dec. 7.