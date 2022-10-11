Cosentino family member appears in court after shooting in Leawood gated community

Dante David Cosentino made his first court appearance via video Tuesday afternoon after being charged earlier in the day with aggravated battery stemming from a disturbance where a man was shot and another injured at a home in a gated community in Leawood.

Cosentino’s bond was set at $50,000. Conditions of his release include no drugs, alcohol or firearms. He also was ordered not to contact the victims or witnesses listed in court documents, except for his mother and daughter. He was also placed on electronic monitoring.

The Cosentino family owns Cosentino’s Food Stores, which operates dozens of grocery stores in the Kansas City area under the Cosentino’s Market name as well as Price Chopper, Sun Fresh and Apple Market stores.

A spokeswoman for the company declined to comment Monday, saying that Dante Cosentino was not an employee and the incident was a private family matter.

Cosentino’s attorney, Thomas Bath, had asked that a lower bond be set during the hearing.

“I think the affidavit is not quite clear exactly what happened,” Bath said. “But be that as it may, there was a gun involved and somebody was shot. We understand that is serious.”

Bath suggested a bond of $30,000, saying that “obviously alcohol was involved at some level here and I think that is as important as the monetary consideration.”

His next court date was set for 11 a.m. Oct. 19.

Shooting in Leawood

Prosecutors filed two charges of aggravated battery late Tuesday morning in Johnson County District Court alleging that Cosentino “unlawfully, feloniously, and recklessly” caused great bodily harm to one victim and bodily harm to the other.

One of the aggravated battery charges alleges that it was a domestic violence offense.

The reported disturbance occurred shortly before 9 p.m. Sunday evening at a home in the 11500 block of Cherokee Court in Tomahawk Creek Estates in Leawood.

As Leawood police officers arrived, they were informed that a weapon had been fired. Officers found a 44-year-old Mission Hills man who had been shot and a 67-year-old Leawood man who had a “blunt force” wound to his head. Both were taken to a hospital for treatment of their injuries.

Officers found a firearm and arrested Cosentino, who turned 40 on Sunday, and booked into Johnson County jail.