Cosentino family member faces battery charges after shooting in Leawood gated community

Prosecutors have charged Dante David Cosentino with two counts aggravated battery after a man was shot and another injured Sunday night at a home in a gated community in Leawood, according to court documents.

Prosecutors filed the charges late Tuesday morning in Johnson County District Court alleging that Cosentino “unlawfully, feloniously, and recklessly” caused great bodily harm to one victim and bodily harm to the other. One account alleges that it was a domestic violence offense.

Cosentino, who just turned 40 on Sunday, was scheduled to make his first court appearance at 2:30 p.m. Tuesday.

Leawood police responded shortly before 9 p.m. to a reported disturbance at a home in the 11500 block of Cherokee Court in Tomahawk Creek Estates in Leawood.

As officers arrived, they were informed that a weapon had been fired. Officers found a 44-year-old Mission Hills man who had been shot and a 67-year-old Leawood man who had a “blunt force” wound to his head. Both were taken to a hospital for treatment of their injuries.

Officers found a firearm and arrested Cosentino, who was booked into Johnson County jail.

His attorney was not available for an immediate response to the charges.

The Cosentino family owns Cosentino’s Food Stores, which operates dozens of grocery stores in the Kansas City area under the Cosentino’s Market name as well as Price Chopper, Sun Fresh and Apple Market stores

A spokeswoman for the company declined to comment Monday, saying that Dante Cosentino was not an employee and the incident was a private family matter.