Coshocton Blue Star Mothers' events to benefit veterans, active military

COSHOCTON − The Coshocton Blue Star Mothers Chapter will hold two events to benefit veterans and active military.

A quarter auction will be at 1 p.m. Sunday, at the Coshocton Moose Lodge, 120 Main St. Doors open at noon.

Tickets are $5 at the door or in advance from any vendor or Blue Star Mothers member. A food stand will be available.

A Military Appreciation Day will be from 9 to 11 a.m. Nov. 11, at the Coshocton County Commissioners Community Meeting Room, 637 Chestnut St.

Guest speaker will be retired U.S. Marine Master Gunnery Sergeant Jim Priest, who is also bailiff for Coshocton County Common Pleas Court.

There will also be a military display, World War II name panels not seen in 70 years, and information tables. Free breakfast will feature SOS, biscuits, scrambled eggs, orange juice and coffee.

This article originally appeared on Coshocton Tribune: Two events scheduled by Coshocton Blue Star Mothers