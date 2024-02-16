Coshocton County commissioner candidates don't favor business as usual

COSHOCTON − The three candidates vying for the Republican nomination for Coshocton County commissioner are Bob Bigrigg, Merritt Roberson and Charles Selders. They are pursuing the seat currently held by Independent Rick Conkle. Conkle first indicated he would run for a second term, but has since decided not to. The winner will be unopposed in the fall general election, barring the filing of an independent candidate.

Bob Bigrigg

Bigrigg, 65, is a 1976 graduate of Coshocton High School and earned a bachelor's degree in accounting from Muskingum University in 1980. He's retiring April 1 from Park National Bank. He worked for Bank One from 1980 to 1994 and was with Ohio Heritage Bank from 1994 to 2014, before going to Park National.

Bigrigg was named Coshoctonian in 2022 and has been elected to the Junior Achievement of North Central Ohio Hall of Fame for teaching personal finance to local high school students. He's president of Friends of the Park, has been treasurer of the Coshocton County Sportsmen Association for 41 years, chairman of the annual Coshocton Kids Fishing Derby for 33 years, served 14 years on the Kno-Ho-Co-Ashland governing board, is a member of the Coshocton Foundation investment committee, is a master gardener volunteer through Ohio State University and has coached youth sports.

Merritt Roberson

Roberson, 43, is a 1988 graduate of Ridgewood High School. He worked for what is now McWane Ductile for 14 years. He was hired to run a grinder and had multiple jobs throughout his career. He has worked out of the Laborers International Union of North America for 11 years in the fields of pipeline, excavation, masonry and refractory. Roberson is a labor foreman for Empire Refractory Services of North America.

Charles Selders

Selders, 56, is a 1986 graduate of River View High School. He's been a trustee for Tuscarawas Township for more than 20 years. He's worked as a laborer at Kraft-Heinz for 29 years. Selders is a retired volunteer firefighter from Three Rivers Fire District after 23 years of service where he served as a house captain.

The Tribune posed three questions to the candidates. Here are their answers:

Why are you running for commissioner?

Bigrigg: Because I want to continue to increase the quality of life in our county. We have many assets that others do not and a huge opportunity in outdoor recreation alone. Our status as the number one deer hunting county in Ohio, our three converging rivers and our parks provide ample fishing and recreation options to get our families outdoors. Coshocton has numerous organizations that do amazing things within our community every day. I am a servant leader. I pride myself in not only talking the talk, but also walking the walk. I have and continue to serve in a variety of volunteer roles that play a special part in making Coshocton a wonderful place to live, work and play.

Secondly, I am running for commissioner because I want our business community to thrive. I have been an integral partner with the Coshocton Port Authority, Coshocton Chamber of Commerce the Small Business Development Center and others for the development and retention of new and existing businesses. Understanding the financial attributes of what helps a business survive and become successful is a large consideration of what I bring to the table. I want to be an advocate for our county’s agriculture industry. We need to put emphasis on our farming and agri-business community so they can operate successfully in a rapidly changing economic environment.

Roberson: I have a strong passion for local government and our community. I have a desire to give back to a community that has given so much to me and county commissioner is a place I can make the most impact. For several years, many people have been unhappy with decisions made in our county government from overspending to consistently increasing taxes. County commissioner is a place I believe I can help fix some of the problems people are unhappy with. I also feel often times county commissioner is an overlooked and misunderstood office, however, it is one of our most important local officials.

Selders: I can see where there are some different type of improvements that need to be made. I love helping people and my platform states I'm going to be out in the public a lot more than the commissioners are right now, talking to a lot of local people and local business owners. I think that's important. I will work closer with trustees for grants for upgrading money for all townships. I will not stop working for the people of Coshocton County. I'm the most qualified for the job and I'm ready to go to work for the people.

What are some goals if elected?

Bigrigg: We must be prepared to accommodate the potential economic changes and challenges to our county in the next 5 to 10 years. Coshocton has been the recipient of tens of millions of grant funding dollars and I want to be one of the vehicles to put those dollars to work for the betterment of this community. My strong fiduciary skills and fiscal responsibility will be well suited to accomplish this.

Roberson: One of my primary goals would be to curb county spending and bring back fiscal responsibility to the commissioners office. By the commissioners own admission, the next few years our county will be operating in a deficit. Despite this our commissioners continue to expand our financial liability while not being able to perform essential government agencies like EMS, police and road maintenance without increasing taxes.

Another goal is to bring more visibility to the commissioners office, I believe if we can get the public more informed of things going on at the county level it will create more accountability for our local officials. While I see the need for many other improvements throughout the county, some feasible goals would be improved drainage from flood prone areas. Improving road conditions throughout the county with a frost law and continued maintenance. I also believe the board of commissioners can help the community by improving relations with township, village and city governments.

Selders: It's amazing how much people don't know about the Coshocton County Commissioners and that's my main goal, I want to educate the people and bring the Coshocton County Commissioners Office closer to the people in Coshocton County. Whenever you go into a commissioners meeting, and I'm not saying this for all people, there's a type of intimidation and I want to lighten that up a little bit. I think by going out into the public, talking to the people and letting them know what the main function of the county commissioners are, guiding them on what they need, guiding them on the branch they need to go to; I think that will take a lot of intimidation out of people coming to the meetings. I'd like to get the local business owners a little more active. I've been talking to a lot of them and they think I'm right track.

What in your background will help you serve if elected?

Bigrigg: I grew up of simple means on North 12th Street in Coshocton. My father built wood skids for Barrick Lumber and my mother worked for the Coshocton Grain Company her entire career. I’m approachable and a friend to all. My banking experiences of finance and lending, both from the commercial and retail sides, have given me the opportunity to know and help many local people and businesses solve their financial challenges over the past plus-40 years.

Roberson: Living paycheck to paycheck for many years I have learned the value of a dollar. I’ve also learned the value of a dollar is more to some people than others. When I hear local officials throwing around things like $28.5 million or $6.2 million, I know that the value of my dollar is much greater than theirs. I have a very good understanding of our county government and the ability and desire to learn what I don’t know. I regularly attend commissioner meetings when my work schedule will allow me to. I continually speak with people from all levels of our county government. I understand no job you have in the private or public sector will prepare you for all the complex scenarios a commissioner will face. The most important thing to remember in any decision you make is this the right thing to do for the public you serve and represent.

Selders: Most definitely being a township trustee has prepared me for being commissioner. It's basically the same thing, only on a larger scale. I totally despise wasting money, I don't like that at all. Reflecting on my platform, all my credentials, everything I bring to the table, I'm the best qualified for the job.

My plan is to bring the office of the Coshocton County Commissioners to the people, be out in the public, talk to people, educating them on the things that are happening, the things they would like to see happen. People are tired of the good old boys club. They need to know I'm for the people that keeps Coshocton County's wheels turning. I can make a difference and I will make a difference in the way people think about the commissioners office when elected.

