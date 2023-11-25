Coshocton County District Library events for December

COSHOCTON − The Coshocton County District Library has announced activities and programs for December at the main library and branch in West Lafayette.

● Christy Mosier will have artwork on display throughout the month at the branch library.

● The Books Galore Bookstore is open from 3 to 6 p.m. Mondays and 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Wednesdays and Saturdays at the main library.

● Plugged and Unplugged for teens with video games, laptops and snacks is from 2:30 to 5 p.m. Wednesdays at the main library.

● A holiday open house will be from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Dec. 2 at the branch library with hot cocoa, cookies, holiday craft, music and door prizes.

● Gathering of Gamers for adults to play video games, board games, card games and more is from 1 to 3:30 p.m. Dec. 2 at the main library.

● Adults can make holiday crafts and cards while listening to the Coshocton Dulcimer Gathering playing Christmas carols from 6 to 7 p.m. Dec. 4 at the main library.

● Explore a World of Possibilities for seniors to learn about nations around the world will be from 10:30 to 11:30 a.m. Dec. 11 at the main library. Keepsake passports are stamped for each program attended.

● The Book Club for Tweens will be from 6 to 7 p.m. Dec. 12 at the main library for those in third to sixth grades. The book for the months is "Snow & Rose" by Emily Winfield Martin.

● Friends of the Library will meet in regular session from noon to 1 p.m. Dec. 13 at the main library.

● Cracking Conspiracies featuring deep dives into conspiracy theories will have its third installment on the JFK assassination from 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. Dec. 13 at the main library.

● Bookmarked book club for adults will cover "Killers of the Flower Moon" by David Grann from 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. Dec. 19 at the main library.

● Youth are invited to pickup activity sheets at the main and branch libraries during winter break from Dec. 21 to Jan. 3. A prize drawing will be for those who complete the activities list.

● Tween and Teen Time is 5 to 6 p.m. Dec. 21 at the branch library for those in third to twelfth with making of a yarn tree and other art. A similar program will be at the main library on Dec. 27.

