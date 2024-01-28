The Coshocton County fair board is focusing on infrastructure. What are the top projects?

COSHOCTON − The Coshocton County Agricultural Society, commonly known as the fair board, is looking at capital projects focused on improving the grounds for visitors, particularly families, following the COVID-19 pandemic.

The board is looking at ways to use the grounds outside of just the Coshocton County Fair.

This includes wanting to add onto the 4-H and FFA building to connect it to nearby restrooms, install a kitchen, and turn it into a 1,000 seat multi-purpose building that could host a variety of events, meetings and activities. The estimate is $562,000, but board President Ron Seitz said he thinks it could be up to $750,000.

"We're the only fairgrounds in our district that doesn't have a multi-season building. It's not a great big deal, other than it limits the amount of time we can sell different events on the fairgrounds or have those events," Seitz said.

The Coshocton County Fair Sale of Champions closes each fair and the junior fair livestock shows are a major component of the fair each year. The fair board wants to replace roofs on all their animal buildings.

Additionally, the board wants to replace metal roofs on its animal buildings, which is estimated at $40,000 to $50,000 per roof.

"I won't say we're financially flush, but I think we're in the best shape we've ever been," Seitz said. "Now, we're at a point where I think we need to make some moves as a board to secure the longevity of that facility."

Commissioners fund purchase of new PA system

The board recently received $35,000 from the Coshocton County commissioners through American Rescue Plan Act funding to purchase a new public address system. Board member Jason Massie said this was a critical priority as it relates to public safety. This could be everything from an active shooter to finding a loss child.

"If there is an issue or an emergency, we need to be able to communicate. Yes, we can all communicate with the sheriff and amongst ourselves," Massie said referring to portable radios. "But, to get the message out to the public, it's basically just walking down through screaming and yelling. That's it."

The commissioners routinely gives the fair board $2,800 a year. Additionally, it pays for insurance on the fair grounds buildings, which is approximately $7,000 annually.

The fairgrounds has a beer garden, which can be used to pay back the insurance fees, but commissioners have never collected that. The board made $16,000 on beer garden sales last year across various events. Commissioners last year also kicked in about $7,200 via internet access through Ohio TT.

"Anything we can do to bring people into the fairgrounds supports every business," Commissioner Dane Shryock said.

The Fireball ride can be seen behind the Dairy Cattle barn at the Coshocton County Fairgrounds. Replacing roofs of the animal buildings is a priority for the fair board.

Fair board has focused on grant applications

The Ohio Department of Development is giving more than $10 million to 93 fairs and festivals across the state. Each organization applying will receive at least $100,000 and possibly more depending on how many entities apply. Money is to be spent by June 30, 2026.

"We're going to find some projects to fill in more than $100,000. We have that need in multiple facets," said Seitz. "We will use it."

He said the board has really focused on grant applications the past few years. This has included $135,000 in 2022 from the Coshocton Foundation, Montgomery Foundation and the Ohio Department of Agriculture for work on the big rides area and paving. Handicapped parking was also improved through Community Block Development Grant funding. Seitz said about 80% of the grounds have been paved in recent years.

"That's great, because I feel we get used as a recreation area the other 358 days of the year when we don't have the fair going on," Seitz said. "We want the community there and using it and they do outside of the time we have events going on. It needs to be a safe place for them to be."

Infrastructure is a top priority for safety reasons and to give residents more amenities. Seitz said getting the multi-purpose building will be big for that along with the board being able to sustain itself better.

"I don't want to have to come (to commissioners). I don't want to have to go to the foundations. I want you guys to come to us and say 'what can we do at the fairgrounds,'" Seitz recently told the commissioners. "We want to be part of what you guys are selling to the community currently with all the projects you've got going on. We want to be a destination or part of the reason for the destination, an event center unlike anything else in the Appalachian region at a fairgrounds."

Fair set attendance record in 2023

While the Coshocton County Fair is the highlight of the year, there are various other events that take place at the grounds every year. This includes fireworks for the Fourth of July and the Rock Coshocton Motor and Music Festival July 26 to 28.

The fair in 2023 had a record day with more than 12,000 people on the grounds. Overall attendance was approximately 26,000 for the week, up 2,200 from 2022. That doesn't include those with memberships and passes. Seasons passes were about 1,150 and there were 142 memberships.

General admission went from $10 to $15 two years ago. Seitz said they don't plan to raise admission this year. That price includes free parking, grandstand entertainment and rides. Those usually aren't included at other fairs, Seitz noted. Seniors and veterans are $7 daily. Digital ticketing started this past year and Seitz wants to push that more this coming year.

This article originally appeared on Coshocton Tribune: Coshocton County Fair Board focusing on infrastructure projects