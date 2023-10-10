Coshocton County Fair features Tasting Smorgasbord for 4-H youth

COSHOCTON − Livestock showing is not the only way youth can compete at the Coshocton County Fair through 4-H and FFA. There are a variety of other projects and one of the most high profile is the annual tasting smorgasbord.

Those ages 9 to 18, including younger kids called Cloverbuds, are able to demonstrate their cooking skills by competing in several categories that include appetizers; meats and main dishes; bread, pasta and rice; fruits, vegetables and salads; desserts and snacks. Judges critiqued the dishes on recipe, texture, flavor and appearance.

The public was also invited to sample the items. Emily Marrison, family and consumer sciences educator for the Ohio State University Extension Office of Coshocton County, said the event allows 4-H members to explore their cooking interests while interacting with the public. Many also do cooking projects and learn about related topics such as food safety.

There were 24 projects with more than a 100 people eating samples, along with a panel of judges. Best of show went to Kaya Bower for her spooky smores, which was tops in the snacks category.

First place for appetizers went to Sadler Gentile of Keene Kountry Kids 4-H Club for a Drennen Dip. Lilly Skelley of Keene Kountry Kids was first in bread, past and rice dishes for a pasta with tomato sauce. Micah Flinner of Keene Kountry Kids won salads, vegetables and fruit dishes with a homemade applesauce.

Mackenzie Specht of Chili Challengers was first in meat and main dishes with a sweet 'n sour chicken. Katelyn Specht of Chili Challengers was first in desserts for a Snickers Salad.

