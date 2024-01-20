Coshocton County gets $700,000 in CHIP funding to rehab or repair 17 area homes

COLUMBUS − Coshocton County received $700,000 to rehab five and repair an additional 12 owner-occupied homes, through the Ohio Department of Development's Community Housing Impact and Preservation program.

Funding has been given to 29 communities across the state to improve housing for low- and moderate-income families.

"I have been hearing firsthand from Ohioans across the state about the critical need to improve Ohio's housing industry and provide affordable housing," said Sen. Andrew Brenner (R-Delaware), who represents Coshocton County and is a member of the senate Select Committee on Housing. "I am happy to see my district is receiving funding so residents can live where they can grow and succeed."

Eligible applicants can apply for this competitive funding once a year. Learn more about the CHIP program online.

This article originally appeared on Coshocton Tribune: Coshocton County gets $700,000 in CHIP funding for 17 area homes