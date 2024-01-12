Coshocton County home prices fell 10.3% in December, with houses listed at a median of $184,900

The median home in Coshocton County listed for $184,900 in December, down 10.3% from the previous month's $206,197, an analysis of data from Realtor.com shows.

Compared to December 2022, the median home list price increased 25.4% from $147,500.

The statistics in this article only pertain to houses listed for sale in Coshocton County, not houses that were sold. Information on your local housing market, along with other useful community data, is available at data.coshoctontribune.com.

Coshocton County's median home was 1,768 square feet, listed at $114 per square foot. The price per square foot of homes for sale is up 24.9% from December 2022.

Listings in Coshocton County moved briskly, at a median 58 days listed compared to the December national median of 61 days on the market. In the previous month, homes had a median of 66 days on the market. Around 28 homes were newly listed on the market in December, a 75% increase from 16 new listings in December 2022.

The median home prices issued by Realtor.com may exclude many, or even most, of a market's homes. The price and volume represent only single-family homes, condominiums or townhomes. They include existing homes, but exclude most new construction as well as pending and contingent sales.

In Ohio, median home prices were $249,000, a slight decrease from November. The median Ohio home listed for sale had 1,700 square feet, with a price of $143 per square foot.

Throughout the United States, the median home price was $410,000, a slight decrease from the month prior. The median American home for sale was listed at 1,838 square feet, with a price of $220 per square foot.

The median home list price used in this report represents the midway point of all the houses or units listed over the given period of time. Experts say the median offers a more accurate view of what's happening in a market than the average list price, which would mean taking the sum of all listing prices then dividing by the number of homes sold. The average can be skewed by one particularly low or high price.

The USA TODAY Network is publishing localized versions of this story on its news sites across the country, generated with data from Realtor.com. Please leave any feedback or corrections for this story here. This story was written by Ozge Terzioglu.

This article originally appeared on Coshocton Tribune: Coshocton County home prices fell 10.3% in December, with houses listed at a median of $184,900