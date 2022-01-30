Coshocton County has larges budget in history at $75 million

COSHOCTON — Increased revenue and several special projects has Coshocton County looking at its largest budget in history.

Coshocton County Commissioners recently approved the 2022 permanent budget, which is a little more than $75 million for all funds. The general fund budget was set at $15.8 million, up about $400,000 from the previous year. Approximately $1.2 million is being left unappropriated.

Robin Schonauer

The carryover for the general fund from last year was $4.1 million. That was minus $7.5 million received at the end of the year to cover the Ohio Department of Rehabilitation and Correction reimbursement grant. Funding is going toward the construction of a new Coshocton Justice Center. The county is slated to receive $10.1 million total from the grant.

Budget Director Robin Schonauer said the county had increased revenue last year from local government funds, public defender reimbursement and casino taxes on the state level and fees collected by general fund departments. The biggest boost was from sales tax collection, which was up 17% from 2021 to $6.9 million. It was the highest received ever.

She credits the sales tax spike to citizens spending federal stimulus dollars they received and a change in Ohio law where sales taxes from online purchases go to the county where the buyer resides. Big ticket purchases, like cars, were also up.

Due to the revenue increases, all general fund departments were appropriated at their requested dollar amounts for the year. Schonauer said there were no major changes or additional requests for funding from the previous year.

"I don't want to say it was an easy budget to set, but it's nice to set a budget when you don't have to ask departments to make cuts," Schonauer said.

She's excited for the coming year as the large budget means a lot of positives for the county. Along with the new justice center, the county is also using available funding for a broadband project and building new headquarters for Coshocton County Emergency Medical Services and Coshocton County Coordinated Transportation Agency.

Schonauer recognizes revenue is cyclical, but it's still trending upwards. It's a far cry from the Great Recession started in 2008 when reductions meant the budget had to be reset several times during a year. Money began trending up again in 2012.

"We just keep going up. At some point we'll probably come back down," she said. "It'll be a gradual decline when it happens, it won't be all at once. We survived it before and we'll survive it again."

