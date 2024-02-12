Coshocton County Lenten Luncheons start Wednesday at Coshocton Presbyterian Church

COSHOCTON − Coshocton County Lenten Luncheons are returning for the 53rd year. Luncheons will be held from 11:45 a.m. to 12:50 p.m. on Wednesdays from Feb. 14 to March 20 at the Coshocton Presbyterian Church, 142 N. Fourth St.

The event made its debut in 1969 at the Coshocton First Baptist Church. The Rev. Robert Rezash brought the idea from Pennsylvania when he was called to be pastor of Coshocton’s St. John’s United Church of Christ.

In 1986, the lunches moved to the Coshocton Presbyterian Church to provide more parking and more tables for people to eat.

Coleman Anderson and Christa Ciotola dish up ham and bean soup for the first Lenten Lunch of 2023 at the Coshocton Presbyterian Church in 2023.

At first, the Lenten Lunches were organized by a committee of the Coshocton County Council of Churches. Later, the three county ministerial associations took over the planning. In more recent times, leadership was provided by the Revs. Phillip Hunt and Jonathan Carlisle. Since their retirements in 2018, the Lenten Lunches have been planned by the Rev. Richard Hoover and Charles R. Snyder.

The county celebrated the 50th year of Lenten Lunches in 2019 and Columbus artists Tom Kulewicz and Luke Hanson designed a logo for the event. The COVID-19 pandemic cut the number of lunches in 2019 and canceled lunches in 2020 and 2021.

For many years, Sue Carlisle coordinated the meals. In 2023, Christa Ciotola took over for veterans Donna Westfall, Mickie Galajda and Roma Vance.

The lunches offer soup, crackers, vegetables, cheese and pie or cake. A suggested donation goes to Church Women United for its Clothe a Child Project. Following the meal, a Lenten hymn is sung and special music is shared by a musician from the guest pastor’s congregation.

The first message will be shared by Rev. Bob Wright of Warsaw First Presbyterian Church. The native of Centerburg has a bachelor's degree in religion and social welfare from Ohio Wesleyan University with a master's degree in divinity from Gordon-Conwell Theological Seminary. He served 30 years in the East Ohio Conference of the United Methodist Church at churches in Conneaut, Hubbard, Mount Vernon, Galena and Roscoe Village of Coshocton.

