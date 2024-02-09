Coshocton County sheriff: In March primary, Walters challenges Crawford for GOP nomination

COSHOCTON − Candidates for Coshocton County sheriff understand it won't get easier to patrol the streets and keep the peace moving forward, but both said they feel they know how to keep the community safe.

Incumbent James Crawford is being challenged for the Republican nomination for sheriff in the spring primary by Chief Chris Walters of the West Lafayette Police Department. Crawford won the office four years ago against then-Sheriff Tim Rogers. The Ohio Primary will take place on March 19. The last day to register is vote is Tuesday, Feb. 20.

West Lafayette Police Chief Chris Walters

Walters is a Coshocton County native and graduate of Ridgewood High School. He has a degree in criminal justice from what is now Zane State College and attended the Ohio Peace Officer Training Academy there. Walters was sworn in as a deputy with the Coshocton County Sheriff's Office in 1993 and later accepted a full-time job with the West Lafayette Police Department while still serving with the sheriff's office. He became chief of police in West Lafayette in 2021. Walters is on the board of directors for Allwell Behavioral Health Services, advisory board for the Coshocton Community Resource Center, local Corrections Planning Board, Ohio Association Chiefs of Police, Leadership Coshocton County 2024, West Lafayette Rotary Club, West Lafayette Lions Club and is a past member of the Buckeye State Sheriff’s Association.

Coshocton County Sheriff James Crawford

Crawford is a Coshocton County native and graduate of River View High School. He became a civilian mounted office for the Coshocton County Sheriff's Office in 1996 and then a deputy in 1998. He served in various roles in a direct service capacity or supervisory position, including as an administrative lieutenant, before leaving the sheriff's office in 2019 to seek the office of sheriff. He has served as an instructor for the Ohio Peace Officers Academy with additional certifications in child abuse and neglect and missing children. He later received Child Abduction Response Team certification and became one of only two deputy sheriff's appointed to the Ohio Attorney General's Office CART Committee. He was selected by the Buckeye State Sheriff's Association to serve on the Ohio Amber Alert Advisory Committee.

Candidates were asked three question by the Tribune on their candidacy.

Why are you running for sheriff?

Crawford: I am running for sheriff for a multitude of reasons with the most important being my dedication to serving the people of Coshocton County. This community holds a special place in my heart, and I am driven to enhance the quality of life for our residents. Coshocton is not just where I live; it's where I met my wife, raised my children and had numerous enriching experiences and jobs. Among all these endeavors, my role as sheriff has been the most fulfilling, bringing immense joy and purpose to my life.

Law enforcement has recently experienced substantial transformations and, regrettably, a noticeable divide appears to be emerging. It is imperative to address this gap to ensure the protection of our communities. Although our community is currently fortunate not to reflect some of the national news stories, I am of the belief all law enforcement agencies can enhance their relationships with the community. As your sheriff, my objective is to persistently fortify these connections by upholding the highest standards of professionalism. I am dedicated to closing that gap and cultivating a safer, more unified community.

Walters: I am running for the office of sheriff because of my experience in law enforcement. I believe the staff at the sheriff’s office will benefit and learn more from a leader who has done the job and has served the public for the years I have. I will be a working, patrolling sheriff that will be out in the community bridging the gap between law enforcement and the people we serve and protect. There needs to be a leader that supports his staff, supports the community and helps make Coshocton an attractive place to live and/or visit with the comfort of knowing our community is safe and a great place to raise a family. There needs to be a leader that takes part in community events and who has an open-door policy for anyone with suggestions or concerns they can speak to directly.

What are major goals you would have for your coming term in office?

Crawford: My first major goal is to continue efforts in promoting academies to provide law enforcement future candidates for employment. I have traveled throughout the state to meet and discuss the challenges and explore potential solutions concerning the shortage of local Peace Officer Training Academies. As one of several sheriffs in Ohio, I participated in meetings with the Ohio Peace Officers Training Commission, advocating for our concerns. Locally, after much effort, our community stakeholders came together to provide the opportunity for a local academy.

My second goal pertains to a critical concern shared by most law enforcement agencies — the drug epidemic. Effectively addressing the war on drugs necessitates the collaboration of various solutions and resources. As we endeavor to allocate resources to combat this issue, it becomes evident achieving these efforts hinges on the success of my first goal. Our active participation in the Central Ohio Drug Task Force plays a crucial role in providing resources for these endeavors. We remain dedicated to working together as a unified force. Additionally, I am committed to active involvement in local and state coalitions, collaborations and committees, ensuring a comprehensive and coordinated approach to tackling the challenges posed by the drug epidemic. I still believe one important way in which to do this is to educate. I believe with a strong presence in our schools our law enforcement personnel can make a difference in the future of our students.

Walters: There are several goals as your sheriff I would get started immediately. Staffing has been an issue and the revolving door of deputies brings concerns to our community. I will bring the staff back to its capacity, enabling the sheriff’s office to be more proactive than reactive. The dispatch/communication center staff has been understaffed for many years. The current two person per shift work schedule needs revamped. The world is a much busier place than it was in the 1980s when that schedule was established. The calls for service for all first responders have increased tremendously over the last 40 years. The way it stands at this time is unsafe for all first responders; fire, EMS and the officers when they need to be heard and/or sent to calls for service.

With the latest news of Intel coming to a nearby county, a study has been done on the trickle effects of neighboring communities that will absorb growth from this size of a company. It’s very important to bring the staff back to capacity and revamp the dispatch/communications center to handle any call volume that may come to our community. The new jail will be up and running soon, with this in mind, I will research the benefits of leasing out beds to other law enforcement agencies. In similar circumstances, other county jails have leased out beds and shown a return of $500,000 or more.

What are major accomplishments from your time as sheriff?

Crawford: My first major goal was to build a new Justice Center. Through collaborative efforts, from the state in providing grant dollars to our local officials, leaders and community residents in providing so much support. Without everyone’s support and efforts on this project, it would not have become a reality. The final sign-off is expected in August of this year and move in date to follow a short time after.

My first major management accomplishment was being 100% compliant with the Ohio Collaborative Standards, this was completed within the first year of my first term. These standards are risk management tools for reducing liability while providing our employees with the best policy’s and continued education. These standards are also a pathway to ensure transparency. At the time of ourcertification we were one of seven sheriff’s offices in the state to accomplish this. We were also the only law enforcement agency in the county to receive 100% compliance on all five standards. This certification was a huge accomplishment and it would not have been possible without the efforts of my command staff.

My second major accomplishment during my first term was the successful implementation of new positions. Upon taking office in 2021, the roster was comprised of 57 full-time personnel. Today, we boast 66 full-time personnel. The addition of nine new positions was a blessing and proved critical to our operations. As we worked towards enhancing accountability to our personnel and community, these positions played a vital role in achieving our goals.

What are elements of your background will serve you and the people if elected?

Walters: During my law enforcement career, I have handled a variety of calls for service on different shifts, not only dayshift. For the last three decades, I have served right here in Coshocton County. I have always had a strong passion for serving the public and helping make our community a better place to live and work. That passion includes being out talking with our residents, listening to our residents and working with other leaders in the community. I am familiar with the city and county as I have served in all areas of Coshocton for many years. While serving at the Coshocton County Sheriff’s Office I was the FOP union representative for the deputies bargaining unit for approximately nine years and with my current position of chief of police in West Lafayette, I have experience in both roles. The background I bring with me is leadership that leads by example out in the field. A public servant serves the public outside the office.

