Coshocton County Sheriff's Office recovers drugs and cash during traffic stop

COSHOCTON − The Coshocton County Sheriff's Office reported a drug bust from a traffic stop at 1:11 a.m. Tuesday on Ohio 93 in Lafayette Township.

Authorities said K-9 officer Rip was deployed and returned with a positive alert on the vehicle. Recovered from the vehicle upon search were a large amount of suspected narcotics, several unidentified pills and cash.

K-9 Officer Rip with cash and suspected narcotics recovered from a traffic stop on Ohio 93.

One man and one woman were taken into custody. Release of their names is pending the filing of formal charges. The case is being reviewed by the Coshocton County Prosecutor's Office.

This article originally appeared on Coshocton Tribune: Coshocton sheriff's office recovers drugs and cash during traffic stop