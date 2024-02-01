Coshocton County spending is up across the board. What does that mean for 2025?

COSHOCTON − While Coshocton County looks financially sound for 2024, next year might be a different story and Coshocton County commissioners want to be proactive where to comes to the county coffers.

Commissioners will meet with other elected county officials and appointed department heads Monday regarding financial projections for this year and next.

Commissioner Dane Shryock said some serious decisions will need to be made after they see how the first quarter this year shakes out.

"I don't want to say put the brakes on, but we're going to have to have some conversations that we're fiscally responsible for where we're at," Shryock said on the upcoming meeting.

Budget Director Robin Schonauer said the general fund for 2024 is estimated at $17.8 million with a general fund revenue of $18.3 million, it includes a $4. 8 million carryover from 2023. The total for non-general fund divisions is $62.5 million, meaning a total county budget of around $80.3 million.

She said expenses are up across the board primarily due to inflation and the general rising costs of goods and services. Additionally, she said health insurance costs are up and the Coshocton County Sheriff's Office has been earmarked for new employees with anticipation of the Coshocton Justice Center opening before the end of the year.

"Costs today are on the rise and we have to try and meet all our requirements," Schonauer said. "I think it's important for departments to think outside the box and start looking for other funding resources. That could be a grant, and not everyone can apply for those, but I think it will be important in upcoming years to seek out some of those opportunities."

Shryock said it's predicted the federal government will lower interest rates in March, which will effect the county's interest income. It's one of the top revenue sources along with property tax, sales tax, grants, local government funds and fees. Interest income was a bit more than $1 million in 2023, up because of bonds the county has out. Schonauer said interest income is usually about $250,000.

Shryock knows people see a lot of the projects the county has in process or have completed, like the new station for Coshocton County Emergency Medical Services. But, those projects include a lot of grant dollars which can't go for general operations.

Leonard Hayhurst is a community content coordinator and general news reporter for the Coshocton Tribune with more than 15 years of local journalism experience and multiple awards from the Ohio Associated Press. He can be reached at 740-295-3417 or llhayhur@coshoctontribune.com. Follow him on X (formerly Twitter) at @llhayhurst.

This article originally appeared on Coshocton Tribune: With spending up, Coshocton County looking ahead at 2025 finances