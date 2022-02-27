Coshocton grand jury issues indictments in traffic crashes

COSHOCTON — A Coshocton County Grand Jury has returned three indictments in separate cases related to traumatic traffic crashes.

Macy J. Wolford, 24, of Warsaw, was indicted with four counts of aggravated vehicular homicide, second-degree felonies, and two counts of operating a vehicle under the influence of alcohol, a drug of abuse or a combination, first-degree misdemeanors, from an incident on Oct. 2, 2021.

The indictment states while driving a 2019 silver Chevrolet, Wolford caused the deaths of Tiffani Maybury of Mount Vernon and Brent Kauffman of Utica. The Coshocton County Sheriff's Office said the head-on collision occurred in the 31000 block of U.S. 36 in New Castle Township.

Zachary D. Spragg, 23, of Coshocton, was indicted with aggravated vehicular homicide, a third-degree felony, and vehicular assault, a fourth-degree felony, from an incident on July 3, 2021.

The indictment states while driving a 2001 Dodge, Spragg caused the death of Luke P. Jacobs and serious physical harm to Peggy A. Jacobs, both of Coshocton. According to the Coshocton County Sheriff's Office, the wreck occurred at the intersection of Chestnut and North Second streets. Authorities said Spragg failed to stop for a red light.

Jonathan W.L. Weller, 37, of Coshocton, was indicted with aggravated vehicular assault, a second-degree felony, operating a vehicle under the influence of alcohol, a drug of abuse or a combination, a first-degree misdemeanor, and driving under a financial responsibility law suspension or cancellation, an unclassified misdemeanor, from an incident on Aug. 27, 2021.

The indictment stated while driving a 2008 Mazda, Weller caused serious physical harm to Jeremiah D. Simmons.

In an additional indictment, Amanda F. Reichley, 39, of Coshocton, was indicted with felonious assault, a second-degree felony, and domestic violence, a first-degree misdemeanor, from an incident on Feb. 3. The indictment states Reichley used a knife to knowingly cause harm or attempt to cause harm to another.

